Storm Arwen: Images reveal extensive damage to buildings in Fraserburgh

By Denny Andonova
November 27, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: November 27, 2021, 2:23 pm

A number of buildings in Fraserburgh have been left severely damaged after gale-speed winds swept across the north-east last night.

Images and videos show the extent of Storm Arwen’s after effect as the Met Office’s yellow warning for wind and ice remains in place for most parts of the UK.

Although the winter storm has now calmed down with the red alert for dangerous weather no longer into force, the impact of last night’s furious gusts can still be seen across the north and north-east.

Aftermath of Storm Arwen in Fraserburgh

Garage roofs were blown off on Buchan Road in Fraserburgh. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT MEDIA.

Several residential properties, as well as parked vehicles, in Fraserburgh have become the victims of the adverse weather with flying debris and building materials causing a spate of damage and disruption.

Blown off garage roofs were seen scattered across Buchan Road with chunks of the metal tiles crashing into a nearby house – causing damage to its walls and a car parked outside.

The retail park in the coastal town, which houses Asda and Tesco supermarkets, as well as a McDonald’s, has been closed for the day as a precaution after one of the buildings was deemed “unsafe”.

Damage to parts of the roof of the Tesco in Fraserburgh. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Images show parts of Tesco’s rooftop railings have been completely ripped off from the building following last night’s winds, with metal pieces currently hanging from the top of the shop.

Police have now issued a plea to the public to avoid the area for the time being.

‘Heartbreaking’ damage to Fraserburgh Heritage Centre

The Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, which is one of the most treasured facilities in the coastal town, is also among the severely hit buildings following Storm Arwen’s fury last night.

The roof of Fraserburgh Heritage Centre was completely blown off last night during Storm Arwen
The roof of Fraserburgh Heritage Centre was completely blown off last night during Storm Arwen. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT MEDIA.

As the winds began to quiet down this morning, residents were “sad and heartbroken” to discover the roof of the award-winning attraction almost completely blown off.

Huge metal tiles were filmed flying through the air yesterday as the roof, which once sheltered some of the most unique items of north-east history, was left to nothing more but a bare skeleton.

 

Heritage museum Fraserburgh.

Awful scenes at the heritage museum. 😢😢😢

Posted by The Broch on Friday, 26 November 2021

For all the latest updates as they happen – head over to our Live Blog HERE.

