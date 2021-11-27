Keith end losing run with victory against Nairn County

Keith ended a six-game losing run with a 3-1 Breedon Highland League victory against Nairn County at Station Park.

Scott Gray bagged a brace for the Maroons with Matthew Tough also on target, while Glenn Main netted for the Wee County.

Both sides also finished with 10 men with Adam Porritt sent off for the hosts and Liam Strachan dismissed for the visitors.

This is Keith’s fourth league victory of the season and ends their run of six straight losses.

Visitors make early running

The Maroons were first to have an effort with Rory Williamson’s loose touch giving Matthew Tough a chance but he fired wide from 20 yards.

In the fourth minute James Brownie combined with Kieran Mooney on the left and picked out the unmarked Scott Gray in the box but his first time effort was off target.

At the other end for County Conor Gethins set Sam Gordon free down the right with goalkeeper Jamie Shingler blocking Gordon’s shot from an acute angle.

In the 12th minute Gethins had a chance from Kenny McKenzie’s cross, but Shingler was equal to the strike from 14 yards.

The game was being played at a high tempo and for Keith Mooney’s surge down the flank was followed by a low cross which found the sliding Gray, but he could only direct the ball into the side-netting.

Keith took the lead in the 26th minute with James Brownie’s cross from the left nodded home at the back post by Gray.

The visitors doubled their advantage 10 minutes later with Liam Strachan’s pass into the box touched on by Mooney for Tough to finish into the bottom left corner from close range.

Maroons look for more

A third Keith goal would surely have ended the game as a contest and they threatened early in the second period.

Mooney couldn’t quite sort his feet out at the back post when well-positioned and soon after the same player broke through on goal but scuffed his shot wide after appearing to be tugged back.

Things got worse for Nairn in the 54th minute with captain Adam Porritt sent off by referee Harry Bruce.

The defender fouled Thomas by the corner flag, for which he was booked, and then picked up a second yellow card for then taking a swipe at Thomas.

But in the 59th minute it looked like Nairn were back in the game with Gethins’ corner scrambled into the net by Main.

Keith responded instantly with Gray’s superb left-footed volley from just inside the area finding the top left corner.

However, in the 62nd minute the Maroons were also reduced to 10 men with Liam Strachan – who was booked for a trip on Angus Dey in the first half – receiving a second yellow card for diving.

The game was becoming increasingly ragged and Dylan MacKenzie arrowed an effort just over the bar from 25 yards as County kept plugging away.

Nairn never stopped trying to mount a comeback, but in the dying embers Demilade Yunas could have added a fourth on the counter-attack, but MacLean saved at the near post.