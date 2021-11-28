Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraserburgh Heritage Centre: Remarkable escape for displays after roof torn off by Storm Arwen

By Ross Hempseed
November 28, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 1:48 pm
Fraserburgh Heritage Centre suffered extensive damage due to Storm Arwen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre was one of the most visible buildings to be hit with the destructive force of Storm Arwen with its roof almost completely torn off.

However, organisers say the displays inside made a remarkable escape with all of them remaining “mostly intact”.

Storm Arwen brought strong, intense winds across the north and north-east with buildings, trees and infrastructure being broken, breached and toppling over.

Due to its proximity to the coast, Fraserburgh suffered major damage to buildings such as the Asda, Tesco and the Heritage Centre.

The Heritage Centre is one of the biggest landmarks within the town and a draw for tourists

Howevers the storm has inflicted serious infrastructure damage to the main building.

As the wind intensified on Friday, management took the precaution to evacuate staff from the building at around 1.30pm.

And by 3.30pm the roof had been breached and was dangerously unstable exposing the interior of the centre to the elements.

At first light on Saturday, volunteers from the centre were “devastated” to see the extent of the damage as the majority of the curved roof structure littered the car park having been torn off.

Debris from the roof still litters the car park as conditions – while less severe than before – were deemed too hazardous for the clear-up to begin yet.

While the roof was damaged the solid stone structure built more than 120 years ago remained intact.

Most displays inside centre spared from storm damage

Staff have not been allowed in until it is deemed structurally safe by an engineer following the extensive damage.

A Heritage Centre spokeswoman confirmed that the main galleries suffered limited damage as debris from the incoming roof fell into some of the gallery spaces.

However, she noted that most of the glass displays and exhibits have been unaffected by the damage and areas such as the audio/visual suite and library have not been touched.

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre. Picture by Chris Sumner

The spokeswoman also said that the damage was “not insurmountable” and that the team were “devastated but grateful” for the outpouring of support from the residents looking to help.

The Scottish Museum of Lighthouses confirmed no major losses to their collections, although an investigation is forthcoming.

It has been advised that the public stay clear of the car park as it remains a potentially dangerous area.

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre and museum are closed until further notice due to the storm.

