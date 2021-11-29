Liverpool man arrested in Spain appears in court over alleged drug operation in Aberdeen

A man who was arrested by police in Spain in connection with an alleged ‘county lines’ drugs operation in Aberdeen has appeared in court.

Patrick Morgan, 26, was arrested by cops on an international warrant on November 2 in Alicante – bringing an end to a long investigation by Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team and the North-East Division’s Organised Crime Unit.

He has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 26-year-old did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Morgan – whose general address was given in court documents as Liverpool – was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A date for his next appearance over the matter is yet to be fixed.

Police say they are ‘disrupting those involved in county lines operations

County lines drug operations involve dealers who base themselves in major cities around the UK, and use a network of dealers to distribute their illegal products to towns and rural areas.

Speaking as Morgan was arrested in early November, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We are committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from county lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders, with this significant arrest demonstrating Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those that intent on causing harm in our communities, in collaboration with international partners.”

Three men were charged in June this year in connection with drug supply offences as part of a county lines operation in the city after police executed nine search warrants.

That investigation led to the seizure of heroin with a street value of £13,000, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000 and almost £20,000 in cash.

And last month, a Fraserburgh man suspected of being involved in a county lines operation was jailed for nine months after leading police on a high-speed chase through country roads.

