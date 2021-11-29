Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool man arrested in Spain appears in court over alleged drug operation in Aberdeen

By David McPhee
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 12:00 pm
Alicante, Spain.

A man who was arrested by police in Spain in connection with an alleged ‘county lines’ drugs operation in Aberdeen has appeared in court.

Patrick Morgan, 26, was arrested by cops on an international warrant on November 2 in Alicante – bringing an end to a long investigation by Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team and the North-East Division’s Organised Crime Unit.

He has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 26-year-old did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Morgan – whose general address was given in court documents as Liverpool – was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A date for his next appearance over the matter is yet to be fixed.

Police say they are ‘disrupting those involved in county lines operations

County lines drug operations involve dealers who base themselves in major cities around the UK, and use a network of dealers to distribute their illegal products to towns and rural areas.

Speaking as Morgan was arrested in early November, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We are committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from county lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders, with this significant arrest demonstrating Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those that intent on causing harm in our communities, in collaboration with international partners.”

Three men were charged in June this year in connection with drug supply offences as part of a county lines operation in the city after police executed nine search warrants.

That investigation led to the seizure of heroin with a street value of £13,000, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000 and almost £20,000 in cash.

And last month, a Fraserburgh man suspected of being involved in a county lines operation was jailed for nine months after leading police on a high-speed chase through country roads.

More from our crime and courts team

