Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Plans unveiled for scores of homes on site of Treetops Hotel

By Ben Hendry
October 27, 2021, 2:37 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 3:31 pm
How the block of flats at the west end site could look.

Developers have unveiled plans to build scores of new homes on the site of the demolished Hilton Treetops hotel in Aberdeen.

Documents lodged with the council detail the layout of the 89 new properties proposed for space once occupied by the Springfield Road landmark.

The Hilton hotel had been at the spot for more than 55 years when it abruptly closed last February.

By the end of 2020, it had been demolished as owners Malcolm Allan Housebuilders hammered out its plans for the west end site.

The Kintore-based firm has now revealed new images showing off how the 6.75 acre plot of land could look in the future.

A design image showing how the development at the old Aberdeen Treetops hotel site could look

About 25% of homes to be affordable

Documents prepared on Malcolm Allan’s behalf by consultants Halliday Fraser Munro describe the “high quality development”.

The blueprints lodged with council planning chiefs show a green space in front of the homes, facing onto Springfield Road.

They also reveal there will be a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes comprising of detached and semi-detached properties, and townhouses.

The proposed layout of the site is revealed in this image

There is also to be a large block of flats to the west of the site, with one and two-bedroom options alongside two and three-bedroom penthouse flats.

And a block of 21 affordable units will be located in the west of the complex, including one and three-bedroom flats.

Halliday Fraser Munro say the majority of these will be one-bedroom to “meet the current affordable housing needs requirements within the city”.

Another image showing the possible future for the site

‘Let us know what you think’

Liberal Democrat councillor for the Craigiebuckler area Martin Greig said there has been “a great deal of interest” in the land.

He added: “Now that the plans have been published, it is vital to hear any comments and queries.”

More than 70 members of staff were made redundant at the Treetops when it closed.

The operators blamed “difficult trading conditions” for the move.

You can see the new plans for yourself here.

People have until November 17 to offer their thoughts on the application, using the “comments” tab.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]