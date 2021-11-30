Two high schools and 22 primary schools in Aberdeenshire are to remain closed on Wednesday, as winds of up to 60mph are set to hit coastal areas over the next two days.

The majority of staff and pupils at the region’s 170 schools will return on December 1, after assessments were made of the impact of Storm Arwen on the building and access routes.

Any necessary repairs have either been completed or are currently underway.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the following schools will remain closed based on current information:

Secondary schools

Alford Academy (closed for S1 to S3 students and open for S4 to S6)

Kemnay Academy

Primary schools

Auchterless

Cairney

Craigievar

Crathes

Crudie

Cultercullen

Dunecht

Finzean

Glass

Kind Edward

Largue

Lumsden

Lumphanan

Midmill

Monymusk

Rhynie

St Andrews (Fraserburgh)

St Cyrus

Strathdon

Tough

Towie

Tullynessle

Those pupils who are entitiled to free school meals will receive an additional payment this week to make up for the two days missed, and school transport will run as normal.

Laurence Findlay, the local authority’s director of education and children’s services, said: “We are getting there and look forward to welcoming many of our young people back tomorrow.

“Thank you to everyone who has gone above and beyond during these difficult few days, whether that’s helping with schools or setting up provisions for those who need it.

“We understand many families are still without power and we are here to support you, alongside a variety of partner organisations including Police Scotland and the Red Cross as well as many local groups, businesses and volunteers.”

He added: “If your school is open but you can’t get there please don’t worry – school staff will work with you. The wellbeing of families comes first.”

More information will be available on Aberdeenshire Council’s school closures page later today.

Issues continue

Issues with power and water supply are continuing around the region, with around 8,500 homes still without power and around 3,500 without water – the same number as was reported yesterday.

Scottish Water remains committed to providing 10 litres per person per day to each affected household, and engineers are currently utilising generators to reinstate water supplies where they have been cut off from mains power.

Vodafone and O2 service remains down across much of the region, with technicians awaiting power feeds.

Forestry and Land Scotland is asking members of the public to stay away from its forests while it assesses the levels of damage done by Storm Arwen.

There is danger from trees blocking trails and roads, as well as from ‘hanging trees’ that are caught on neighbouring branches or power lines.

Much of the information and advice from Monday’s Storm Arwen round-up remains applicable for those affected.