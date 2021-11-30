Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: These 24 Aberdeenshire schools to remain closed on Wednesday as 60mph winds forecast

By Craig Munro
November 30, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 5:28 pm
A fallen tree in Ellon.

Two high schools and 22 primary schools in Aberdeenshire are to remain closed on Wednesday, as winds of up to 60mph are set to hit coastal areas over the next two days.

The majority of staff and pupils at the region’s 170 schools will return on December 1, after assessments were made of the impact of Storm Arwen on the building and access routes.

Any necessary repairs have either been completed or are currently underway.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the following schools will remain closed based on current information:

Secondary schools

  • Alford Academy (closed for S1 to S3 students and open for S4 to S6)
  • Kemnay Academy

Primary schools

  • Auchterless
  • Cairney
  • Craigievar
  • Crathes
  • Crudie
  • Cultercullen
  • Dunecht
  • Finzean
  • Glass
  • Kind Edward
  • Largue
  • Lumsden
  • Lumphanan
  • Midmill
  • Monymusk
  • Rhynie
  • St Andrews (Fraserburgh)
  • St Cyrus
  • Strathdon
  • Tough
  • Towie
  • Tullynessle

Those pupils who are entitiled to free school meals will receive an additional payment this week to make up for the two days missed, and school transport will run as normal.

Laurence Findlay, the local authority’s director of education and children’s services, said: “We are getting there and look forward to welcoming many of our young people back tomorrow.

“Thank you to everyone who has gone above and beyond during these difficult few days, whether that’s helping with schools or setting up provisions for those who need it.

“We understand many families are still without power and we are here to support you, alongside a variety of partner organisations including Police Scotland and the Red Cross as well as many local groups, businesses and volunteers.”

He added: “If your school is open but you can’t get there please don’t worry – school staff will work with you. The wellbeing of families comes first.”

More information will be available on Aberdeenshire Council’s school closures page later today.

Issues continue

Issues with power and water supply are continuing around the region, with around 8,500 homes still without power and around 3,500 without water – the same number as was reported yesterday.

Scottish Water remains committed to providing 10 litres per person per day to each affected household, and engineers are currently utilising generators to reinstate water supplies where they have been cut off from mains power.

Vodafone and O2 service remains down across much of the region, with technicians awaiting power feeds.

Forestry and Land Scotland is asking members of the public to stay away from its forests while it assesses the levels of damage done by Storm Arwen.

There is danger from trees blocking trails and roads, as well as from ‘hanging trees’ that are caught on neighbouring branches or power lines.

Much of the information and advice from Monday’s Storm Arwen round-up remains applicable for those affected.

