Over 1,200 new Covid cases in Grampian as five more deaths recorded in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Over 1,200 new Covid cases in Grampian as five more deaths recorded in the north and north-east

By Ross Hempseed
January 26, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 4:53 pm
Post Thumbnail

Covid cases are continuing to rise across all five health boards in the north and north-east, according to the latest figures.

Positive cases in Grampian rose by 200 from yesterday to 1,242.

In Highland, cases rose from 365 to 443 in the past 24 hours.

Shetland recorded 33, while Orkney had 28 and the Western Isles had 14.

The total number of cases in Scotland was 8,516, an increase of nearly 500 since yesterday.

There were also 33 recorded deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

These included two in Aberdeenshire, two in Highland and one in Moray.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

People in hospital with Covid has fallen to 1,392 from 1,571 this time last week.

Thirty-two people are in intensive care across Scotland which has fallen from 44 a week ago.

However, the number of patients in Grampian hospital has risen from 85 yesterday to 97 today.

In Highland, people in hospital dropped from 28 to 24 over the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine totalled 4,407,738 while 4,115,341 have received their second dose.

A further 3,269,583 have received a third dose or booster jab which gives a high level of protection against severe Covid.

Work from home guidance relaxed

New guidance set out by the Scottish Government has encouraged businesses to implement a hybrid working system to get people back to the office.

The new phasing of the return to offices can begin from January 31, but the government warns that it should be gradual to avoid pushing up infection levels.

On January 24, rules on hospitality and public venues were relaxed which marked a “significant return to normality”.

This included nightclubs and bar reopening to customers and restaurants scrapping one-metre distancing rules and table service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal