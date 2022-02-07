Number of patients in hospitals and ICUs across Scotland continue to decrease

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of patients with Covid in Scottish intensive care units has dropped even further since last week’s seven month low.

Today there are 23 patients being treated in Scotland’s ICUs, a number that appears to be reflecting the decreasing amount of patients in hospital.

Of the patients in ICU, 13 have been being treated for longer than 28 days. There are currently 958 people being treated in hospitals across the country, the lowest since the beginning of January.

This does not seem to be reflected in the hospitalisation figures for NHS Grampian and NHS Highland. Over the weekend, the amount of patients with Covid in hospital increased by two to three people in each hospital.

A rapid decrease in cases

Those testing positive for the virus have decreased by nearly 2,000 since Friday. The latest statistics from the Scottish Government, put the figure at 5,809, a big jump from Friday’s reported cases of 7,676.

Throughout the north-east and the Highlands and Islands, cases appear to be dropping dramatically.

Aberdeenshire reported 150 new cases with Aberdeen city recording 122, a drop of more than 100 cases. There were 75 news cases in the Highlands, 24 in Moray and only one new case in Orkney.

No new deaths have been recorded in Scotland today, although is most likely due to the fact that register offices are normally closed at the weekend.