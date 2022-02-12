Disruption to bus services in Aberdeen due to driver shortage and illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disruption to bus services in Aberdeen due to driver shortage and illness

By Ross Hempseed
February 12, 2022, 11:49 am
bus services

Several bus services operated by First Aberdeen have been cancelled today due to driver shortages and illness.

First Aberdeen has had to cancel around 11 city services on Saturday, February 12.

Buses that were due to run served areas such as Northfield, Woodend, Torry and Heathryfold.

Due to the prevalence of Covid-19 and the nature of bus drivers coming into contact with the public daily, several drivers have had to self-isolate.

A staff shortage across the industry is also making it difficult for operators to staff all their services.

A survey by Unite the Union, released in November 2021, showed that bus driver shortages are getting worse.

Around 500 Unite activists working in bus garages across the UK took part in the survey which found that 99% of bus garages are short-staffed.

Respondents also acknowledged a steep rise in vacancies since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Similar trends can be seen with other operators such as Stagecoach in other cities including Inverness.

The Scottish Government is also being urged to scrap face masks following on from the UK Government’s position as the Omicron wave continues to decline.

A First Bus spokesman said: “As is being experienced across the bus industry, we have seen varying levels of driver shortages in some of our operating areas, similar to other road transport businesses.

“We are doing everything we can to maintain a comprehensive network of services that supports our customers and our communities.

“The majority of routes are running normally although in some areas we are making temporary timetable adjustments to ensure reliable service and minimise disruption.

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding while we overcome this short-term situation.”

To keep updates in any changes to bus timetables click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal