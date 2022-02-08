First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid briefing as pressure grows on face masks in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid briefing as pressure grows on face masks in schools

By Michelle Henderson
February 8, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:22 am
The First Minister will address Holyrood today during her latest Covid briefing.
Nicola Sturgeon is to hold a Covid briefing today and is expected to give an update on Covid restrictions in schools.

The First Minister will address Holyrood this afternoon, addressing the government’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Her speech is expected to touch upon Covid restrictions in schools and the need for face coverings in secondary schools.

It comes amidst growing pressures to scrap face masks for pupils and improve ventilation.

Ministers have accused the SNP of failing to do enough to ensure classrooms remain safe for students as schools across the country continue to contend with outbreaks of the virus.

Face coverings in school

Measures on face coverings have been in force since August 2020.

Secondary school staff and pupils have been required to wear face masks in the classroom to minimise the spread of the virus.

Calls have been growing for face coverings to be abolished as Covid cases across Scotland remain low.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped the need for face coverings in England.

Students wear protective face masks as they head to lessons. PIC: PA

Last month, Ms Sturgeon announced that rules relating to the wearing of face coverings in school would remain in place, despite the rules being scrapped in England.

In her address to Holyrood, the first minister said changes to the measures would be “carefully considered”

She said: “I know young people want to see the back of them as soon as possible. But I also know that many young people understand and agree – especially when cases in the younger age group are rising – that face coverings do provide important protection.”

“So this is a matter that requires and will receive careful consideration.”

What time is the briefing?

Viewers will be able to watch the briefing from around 2.15pm.

Proceedings will be streamed live on BBC Scotland and Scottish Parliament TV.

