‘Time is short’: MSP appeals to first minister for Peterhead Prison Museum support

By Craig Munro
February 24, 2022, 9:23 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 9:28 pm
Peterhead Prison Museum. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Peterhead Prison Museum. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A north-east MSP has appealed to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for financial support to help keep Peterhead Prison Museum open, after the attraction took a hit from the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Last month, bosses at the museum warned that they may have to close their doors for good if they did not receive funding to help make up for the losses they faced after being shut for 10 months.

Conservative MSP for the north-east region Douglas Lumsden raised the matter at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said: “The old prison at Peterhead was turned into a visitor attraction in 2016, and after spending time there – as a visitor not a resident – I have to say it is an excellent day out.

“The museum is struggling financially due to the pandemic and I believe they have written to the first minister pleading for financial assistance.

“Will the first minister commit to provide financial assistance to save Peterhead Prison Museum from closure?”

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden.

Ms Sturgeon responded: “It’s a serious matter, visitor attractions across the country have suffered greatly because of Covid.

“We are seeking to help them recover. I’m not able, I’m sure the member will appreciate, to give a commitment to financial assistance for Peterhead in particular today.

“But I do undertake to look in detail at the matter and consider whether we, or perhaps more appropriately, the council can be encouraged to do more to support it.”

Operations Manager Alex Geddes has said that since November 2021, the museum lost 83% of its business compared to the same period in 2019 – amounting to around £48,500 lost.

The Scottish Government has offered to compensate the museum around £6,800, but Mr Geddes said that would still leave it in a “precarious position”.

Government ‘slow to get support out’

After the session at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Lumsden said: “The Scottish Government has been slow to get Covid money out to businesses of all kinds during the pandemic, and the effects of that are being seen across the board.

“The first minister knows that the SNP-Green coalition government have been given record sums from the Treasury to spur our Covid recovery since 2020.

“There should be enough to stop our cultural institutions from going under. Arguing about who pays will only run the clock down when time is short for the likes of Peterhead.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to supporting the culture and events sectors as they recover from the impact of Covid.

“As part of our £65 million financial package to support these sectors, £1.7 million in funding will be available to museums, galleries and heritage.

“Museums and Galleries Scotland, who will administer £1 million of this on behalf of the Scottish Government, are currently in discussions with the Peterhead Prison Museum about a possible application to the Covid response funds.”

