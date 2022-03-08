Potterton post office closure in Aberdeenshire prompts concern from MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire post office in Potterton will close temporarily next month prompting concerns from local politicians over residents’ long-term access to services.

Earlier this month, the Post Office said its premises in the village would be closing as the postmaster was retiring.

The organisation has confirmed the vacancy for the role has been advertised

However, MSP Gillian Martin has written to the Post Office calling for a meeting to discuss the closure of the branch.

The Aberdeenshire East representative thanked the outgoing postmaster for doing a “tremendous job” serving local residents.

She said: “The importance of post offices – particularly in rural areas – cannot be understated. I would like to meet with representatives to discuss how we can ensure we protect as many of these premises as possible.

“The coronavirus pandemic has bought all kinds of challenges for workplaces in how they manage businesses in a safe way and I have no doubt this will have been the same for post offices across the country too.”

Last year, it was revealed that post office branches have more than halved during the last 20 years across the north and north-east amid a wave of closures.

In January, the decision was made to close a post office in Inverurie which was the only branch that offered passport services, travel money, vehicle tax or travel insurance in the area.

Locals now must travel to Kintore to access a branch with those services, which officials described as “hugely disappointing“.

However, the branch has now been returned on a short-term trial basis.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The postmistress for Potterton has resigned as she wants to retire. The branch will temporarily close on 5 April.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome interest from local retailers.

“We are working hard to restore service to the community as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Balmedie, Braehead and Dyce.”