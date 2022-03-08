Potterton post office closure in Aberdeenshire prompts concern from MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Potterton post office closure in Aberdeenshire prompts concern from MSP

By Lauren Taylor
March 8, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 3:36 pm
Post office
An Aberdeenshire Post Office will close temporarily next month.

An Aberdeenshire post office in Potterton will close temporarily next month prompting concerns from local politicians over residents’ long-term access to services.

Earlier this month, the Post Office said its premises in the village would be closing as the postmaster was retiring.

The organisation has confirmed the vacancy for the role has been advertised

However, MSP Gillian Martin has written to the Post Office calling for a meeting to discuss the closure of the branch.

The Aberdeenshire East representative thanked the outgoing postmaster for doing a “tremendous job” serving local residents.

She said: “The importance of post offices – particularly in rural areas – cannot be understated. I would like to meet with representatives to discuss how we can ensure we protect as many of these premises as possible.

“The coronavirus pandemic has bought all kinds of challenges for workplaces in how they manage businesses in a safe way and I have no doubt this will have been the same for post offices across the country too.”

Last year, it was revealed that post office branches have more than halved during the last 20 years across the north and north-east amid a wave of closures.

In January, the decision was made to close a post office in Inverurie which was the only branch that offered passport services, travel money, vehicle tax or travel insurance in the area.

Locals now must travel to Kintore to access a branch with those services, which officials described as “hugely disappointing“.

However, the branch has now been returned on a short-term trial basis. 

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The postmistress for Potterton has resigned as she wants to retire. The branch will temporarily close on 5 April.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome interest from local retailers.

“We are working hard to restore service to the community as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Balmedie, Braehead and Dyce.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal