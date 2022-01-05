Inverurie Post Office closure prompts concern from local officials

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Post Office branch in Inverurie will close at the end of January prompting concerns from local officials over residents’ access to services.

The branch, located on West High Street in Inverurie, will close at 12.30pm on January 31.

The Post Office issued a letter to residents explaining that the branch would temporarily close due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The branch has yet to find a suitable replacement that would allow it to remain open.

In the letter, network provision lead, David Duff wrote: “Looking after a nationwide network of Post Offices services, we have a responsibility to make sure that every service makes the best possible use of the resources while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services.

“I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the local community.”

Due to the closure, the only Post Office branch available to the over 13,000 residents in Inverurie will be Burghmuir Post Office located on Highclere Way.

It is understood that Post Office services within the areas have been reducing for some time due to many regular services moving online.

‘This is hugely disappointing and a major blow to the town of Inverurie’

However, the remaining branch in Highclere does not provide as many services with no capacity for passport services, travel money, vehicle tax or travel insurance.

The nearest branch providing a full range of services is five miles away in Kintore.

Marion Ewenson, councillor for Inverurie and District, said: “This is hugely disappointing and a major blow to the town of Inverurie.

“It is unthinkable that there will be no main Post Office operating from that building after so many years.

“We are fortunate to have the services offered by JG Ross up at their Highclere store but the range which can be offered at that style of outlet is not as extensive.

“We face the situation of a town the size of Inverurie having to rely on services offered elsewhere.”

Gordon MP, Richard Thomson, said: “This announcement will be a concern for many people in Inverurie who use the Post Office.

“I appreciate that circumstances in business change, particularly at the current time, and the location of Post Offices can change with that, so I hope that an alternative operator can be found quickly.

“However, given the increasing importance of Post Offices in the delivery of banking services and access to cash, not to mention the increase in parcel business, it is important that Inverurie is not left for a prolonged period without a Post Office in the town centre and I will be contacting Post Office management in this regard.