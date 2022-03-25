Exclusive: SNP council election pledge to bring back tourism glory days to Aberdeen beach – and make football stadium happen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP has promised to branch out a multi-million-pound facelift to include more of Aberdeen beach if they control the city council after May’s local election.

Group leader Alex Nicoll has pledged to reignite enthusiasm for Aberdeen – once revered as “the silver city with the golden sands” as it was championed as post-war Scotland’s largest seaside resort.

The renewal of the waterfront – possibly including a new stadium for Aberdeen FC – would be a “key priority” for an SNP administration, the P&J can today reveal.

Group leader Alex Nicoll told us: “I want Aberdeen to once again have a far-reaching reputation as the silver city with the golden sands.

“A place where people want to live, work, study, visit, do business and raise their children.

“Our city is relatively unique in having a beach so close to the city centre and we should embrace that, helping to ensure that it once becomes a part of our city’s identity and reputation.”

Aberdeen beach masterplan already in the works – but SNP pledge to branch it out

It comes as civic chiefs try to define Aberdeen for years to come, diversifying the local economy to reduce the reliance on the energy industry by expanding other sectors, including tourism.

City planners are currently developing a business case for a £150 million renewal of the beach and city centre, with regeneration likely to be a key issue as voters head to the polls.

The investment was lined up by the current Labour-led coalition with the Conservatives and a number of independents.

But waterfront regeneration was already a key pledge for the SNP ahead of the last council election in 2017 – and the party renewed their calls for a masterplan mapping out improvements last year.

SNP commitment to ‘look at options’ with Aberdeen FC for new beach stadium

Only days later, leading councillors revealed plans to keep Aberdeen FC in the centre of the city.

Options being considered include a replacement stadium for the club – just metres from Pittodrie – as well as new sporting facilities.

In their manifesto, the SNP will promise to “look at options” for a new football ground, working alongside the Dons.

That would include assisting the club in securing funding for the stadium, which could be built instead of the approved plans at Kingsford.

But, party sources have confirmed, that they “don’t expect” public money to be spent on AFC’s share of the joint venture ground.

Masterplan millions would be stretched further to rejuvenate more of Aberdeen beach, SNP say

Another big reveal in the manifesto teaser is a commitment to expand the area covered in the masterplan in a second phase of the work.

In opposition, the SNP – the largest single group on the current council – has lost the battle to include Queen’s Links Leisure Centre and the industrial land spanning south towards Footdee on more than one occasion.

Their planned masterplanning sequel would spread the benefit to those areas too.

New pier could provide ‘focal point’ at Aberdeen beach

As plans are drawn up for the new-look beachfront, the SNP is also committing to new sporting facilities and the construction of a pier.

The jetty – already being considered among options for the seashore – would give the beach a focal point and help to prevent beach erosion, the party claims.

Improved walking and cycling routes between the seafront and the Castlegate, along the Beach Boulevard, are already being considered.

‘Long-standing’ Castlegate issues to be addressed too

Town House officials are currently looking at whether to replace the Justice Street roundabout with a junction to improve the links between the historic Castlegate and the beachfront.

Other proposals include the possibility of a segregated cycle lane.

And the SNP has backed that work, also promising to “address long-standing issues” with the cobbled Castlegate itself.

Ideas for the pedestrianised square – including a return of buses or even trams – have been banded about as the council masterplan refresh takes shape.

Aberdeen regeneration likely to be key election issue in May

Incumbent Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Mr Nicoll added: “Our city has never before been shy about doing our own thing, and we should take that approach with our beach front and how we link that in with the city centre.”

After a dramatic council vote earlier this month, the temporary coronavirus physical distancing closure of Union Street was overturned.

The Granite Mile will be reopened between Market Street and Bridge Street to buses and taxis, with the zone demarcated by bus gate cameras at either end.

In June, newly-elected councillors will vote on permanent designs for Union Street central, which could still pave the way for full pedestrianisation or continued public transport access.

In a nutshell: The Aberdeen SNP beach masterplan pledge

Work with Aberdeen FC to look at options for a new stadium

New sports facilities

A new pier, aimed at protecting the beach from erosion and giving the area a focal point

A second phase to the beach masterplan, including Queen’s Links Leisure Centre and the industrial land to the south

Improve active travel links between the beach and Castlegate

Address “long-standing issues” in the Castlegate