Aberdeen University ‘oar ahead’ to victory over RGU in Aberdeen Boat Race

By Ross Hempseed
April 2, 2022, 6:24 pm
Aberdeen Boat Race
Aberdeen University team celebrate their victory in the Aberdeen Boat Race.

Aberdeen University were the triumphant victors at the Aberdeen Boat Race on April 2, beating rivals Robert Gordon University by a length.

The crowds lined the banks of the River Dee to see the two University teams go head-to-head.

The race ultimately came down to a length with Aberdeen University piping RGU to the finish line in a time of 8 mins 22 secs.

Both universities chose the theme “show your true colours” with fans encouraged to don their team’s colours to show their support.

Blue and yellow for Aberdeen University and purple and black for RGU transformed the banks of the River Dee into a colourful display and was sure to encourage the teams.

The two teams went head-to-head in a race down the River Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery.

The Aberdeen Boat race, which has been running since 1996, is described as the north-east of Scotland’s answer to the annual Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race.

It takes place over a 3.5km stretch of the Dee between the Bridge of Dee and the Aberdeen Boat Club.

‘Today’s event was one to remember.’

The event was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions however this year Aberdeen University managed to clinch their 19th victory.

RGU congratulated their rivals on their win on social media.

Bob Newton, organiser for the Aberdeen Boat Race, said: “It was great to see spectators back to the banks of the Dee for this year’s Aberdeen Boat Race, especially given this wasn’t possible last year.

“From the crews to the spectators and everyone else involved, today’s event was one to remember and underlined the importance of the boat race as a sporting institution here in the north-east.

“My thanks go to both universities and other partners for their ongoing support, and warm congratulations to the University of Aberdeen as this year’s winners, and to RGU for being such worthy opponents.”

