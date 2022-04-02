The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race: In Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race: In Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
April 2, 2022, 7:02 pm
Aberdeen University were the victors of this years boat race.

The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race – between crews from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University – took place on Saturday afternoon.

The student rowers battled it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee, starting at 3.30pm.

Jamie Bailey served as cox for 18-time winners and reigning champions Aberdeen University, while Jill Adam led the challengers RGU, who had only managed to come out on top eight times over the 26 Boat Races up to and including 2021.

This year was made all the more special for both crews as crowds were able to gather on the banks of the Dee again following Covid, which restricted last year’s event.

There were also a full complement of support races once more.

And, in the 27th edition of the main race, which was first contested in 1996, Aberdeen emerged triumphant.

Our Photographer Kath Flannery brings you the best pictures from the day.

RGU carrying out their boat.
Aberdeen preparing to get in the water.
RGU rowing to the start line.

 

The teams battle it out.
RGU working hard.
People gathered on the banks to watch the race.
There was a brilliant atmosphere as the crowd cheered on the teams.
Watching from the clubhouse.
Crowds gather to watch from the bridge.
Birds eye view as Aberdeen pass under a bridge.
Aberdeen take the win!
RGU coming in second.
A triumphant Aberdeen team.
Cheers from the crowd for the teams
RGU returning to land.
Aberdeen carrying the boat back.
Got to drain out your wellies.
Time to relax and celebrate!
Celebrations all round!
Aberdeen collect their trophy.
And that marks the end of the 2022 Alumni Boat Race, a brilliant day.

Aberdeen Boat Race returns with supporters urged to ‘show their true colours’

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal