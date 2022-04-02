The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race: In Pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race – between crews from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University – took place on Saturday afternoon.

The student rowers battled it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee, starting at 3.30pm.

Jamie Bailey served as cox for 18-time winners and reigning champions Aberdeen University, while Jill Adam led the challengers RGU, who had only managed to come out on top eight times over the 26 Boat Races up to and including 2021.

This year was made all the more special for both crews as crowds were able to gather on the banks of the Dee again following Covid, which restricted last year’s event.

There were also a full complement of support races once more.

And, in the 27th edition of the main race, which was first contested in 1996, Aberdeen emerged triumphant.

Our Photographer Kath Flannery brings you the best pictures from the day.