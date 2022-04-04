Scotland on Tour aims to help Covid recovery by starting in Oban and Tobermory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry is showcasing two special concerts in Argyll this April.

The Scotland on Tour gigs to be played in Tobermory and Oban are the first two of a year-long programme of 120 events in 100 venues.

The first night of entertainment will see popular trad duo Eilidh Shaw and Ross Martin play The View, Oban on Wednesday April 6 – the first Scotland on Tour gig to take place across the country.

Soulful alternative indie rock outfit Brownbear will play An Tobar, Mull on Thursday April 7 and then The View, Oban on Friday April 8.

Trad night will be a crowd pleaser

The first night of traditional folk music will be sure to be a crowd pleaser with two stalwarts of the scene taking to the stage.

The duo have been at the heart of the Scottish music scene for the last 20 years and are best known for their work with The Poozies (Eilidh Shaw) and Daimh (Ross Martin).

Ms Shaw, said: “We are really delighted to be getting back out on the road again and playing to live audiences.

Oban is a home gig

“Oban is a home gig for me so I’m really looking forward to getting out on that stage and having a party.”

Brownbear is one of Scotland’s fastest rising bands and a key player in the alternative indie/rock scene.

His soulful sound will be breath-taking with the acoustics of An Tobar and the backdrop of The View in Oban.

Matt Hickman of Brownbear said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back out on tour. It’s been a long time coming. It’s great to see support for regional venues and areas that are often left off the touring circuit. This kind of support is essential to those areas especially after the last few years.”

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

Third time lucky

Oban is also playing host to Celtic rockers Manran this Saturday…fingers crossed.

When the gig goes ahead in the Corran Halls this weekend it will be third time lucky after two cancellations thanks to Covid.

Initially booked for September 2021, it was rebooked for a Hogmanay show, both of which had to be cancelled.

Joining the supergroup on stage will be local favourites Chunks and Ceòl an Aire.