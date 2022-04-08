Go Ape Aberdeen closes permanently due to Storm Arwen damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Go Ape Aberdeen closes permanently due to Storm Arwen damage

By Michelle Henderson
April 8, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:09 pm
Go Ape Aberdeen will not be reopening after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to the course.
A north-east adventure course has closed its doors for good after being battered by Storm Arwen.

Go Ape Aberdeen was among dozens of businesses left in a state of ruin following the November storms, which brought down thousands of trees across the region.

Operators of the treetop adventure course, based at Crathes Castle in Banchory, said they suffered “significant damage”.

Now five months on, staff have confirmed the site will not reopen.

The adventure is over. Sad news. Our forest doors at Crathes Castle, Aberdeen have closed for good. Storm Arwen left her…

Posted by Go Ape Aberdeen on Friday, 8 April 2022

In a statement online, the firm said: “The adventure is over. Sad news. Our forest doors at Crathes Castle have closed for good.

Storm Arwen left her mark in November 21 and our course received significant damage.

“It’s been an adventure and one we’ll fondly remember.”

The news comes as NFU Mutual announced that claims for damage in rural communities, brought on by Storm Arwen, have now exceeded £80million. 

Go Ape first opened at Crathes in 2011, and over the years has welcomed more than 75,000 people.

More than 75,000 people have visited Go Ape Aberdeen since its grand opening in 2011.

Disappointed visitors have been quick to share their reaction online.

Amber Hayden wrote: “Sad to hear. We have only just moved to the north-east and were looking forward to adventures with you.”

Claire Young added: “Nooooo we love it there. So sad it can’t be fixed up.”

Jenna Kidd meanwhile said she was thrilled to have had the opportunity to “enjoy it” last year.

Diane Heslop wrote: “This is sad news, conquered my fear of jumping at the last hurdle at Crathes, took a while but I did it. Great day out with the kids.”

Anyone with vouchers for Go Ape can use them at the firm’s other sites.

