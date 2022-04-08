Go Ape Aberdeen closes permanently due to Storm Arwen damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east adventure course has closed its doors for good after being battered by Storm Arwen.

Go Ape Aberdeen was among dozens of businesses left in a state of ruin following the November storms, which brought down thousands of trees across the region.

Operators of the treetop adventure course, based at Crathes Castle in Banchory, said they suffered “significant damage”.

Now five months on, staff have confirmed the site will not reopen.

The adventure is over. Sad news. Our forest doors at Crathes Castle, Aberdeen have closed for good. Storm Arwen left her… Posted by Go Ape Aberdeen on Friday, 8 April 2022

In a statement online, the firm said: “The adventure is over. Sad news. Our forest doors at Crathes Castle have closed for good.

“Storm Arwen left her mark in November 21 and our course received significant damage.

“It’s been an adventure and one we’ll fondly remember.”

The news comes as NFU Mutual announced that claims for damage in rural communities, brought on by Storm Arwen, have now exceeded £80million.

Go Ape first opened at Crathes in 2011, and over the years has welcomed more than 75,000 people.

Disappointed visitors have been quick to share their reaction online.

Amber Hayden wrote: “Sad to hear. We have only just moved to the north-east and were looking forward to adventures with you.”

Claire Young added: “Nooooo we love it there. So sad it can’t be fixed up.”

Jenna Kidd meanwhile said she was thrilled to have had the opportunity to “enjoy it” last year.

Diane Heslop wrote: “This is sad news, conquered my fear of jumping at the last hurdle at Crathes, took a while but I did it. Great day out with the kids.”

Anyone with vouchers for Go Ape can use them at the firm’s other sites.