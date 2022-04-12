Multi-million pound South College Street improvements to start this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Multi-million pound South College Street improvements to start this spring

By Ellie Milne
April 12, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 5:20 pm
The view looking south from the Palmerston Place junction. Picture: Aberdeen City Council.
The view looking south from the Palmerston Place junction. Picture: Aberdeen City Council.

A multi-million pound project to improve a busy Aberdeen road has taken another step forward.

Improvements to South College Street were first proposed 18 years ago and it was confirmed the the project would progress in September 2019.

Now, the main contractor for the junction improvements and road widening measures has been appointed.

WM Donald, based near Stonehaven, will complete the work on the carriageway which will help to increase capacity and improve traffic flow.

Work is anticipated to finally start in the spring if material availability and weather allows.

The view looking along Palmerston Place from North Esplanade West. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We welcome the appointment of WM Donald as it is a major step forward for this big infrastructure project.

“Making these improvements is the next step towards providing a transport network to meet Aberdeen’s needs, including our city centre and bus priority aspirations, as well as improving traffic flow in the area and encouraging more walking and cycling.

“We look forward to seeing the construction work progress in the coming months.”

Ewan Riddoch, WM Donald managing director, added: “WM Donald is delighted to have been awarded the South College Street improvement works and look forward to working closely with Aberdeen City Council to deliver a high quality service with the minimum of disruption to the travelling public.”

The view looking north from the Palmerston Place junction. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

What changes are being made?

The project will involve dualling South College Street with an extra lane added between Bank Street and the A93 Wellington Place.

An additional lane along Palmerston Place will also help ease traffic.

Meanwhile, the intersection at Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West will become a junction with traffic lights.

The traffic light system in place for the junctions with Wellington Place, Milburn Street and Palmerston Place will be improved with the addition of new approach lanes.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed there will also be new pavements and cycle lanes, and improvements made to parking and loading areas.

The view looking south along South College Street from its junction with Wellington Place. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

As well as playing an “important role” in providing a key route to the city centre, the completed project will support the council’s bus priority measures to remove the impact of congestion on bus journey times.

The improvement works are jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and a grant from the Scottish Government’s Bus Partnership Fund.

