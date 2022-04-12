Multi-million pound South College Street improvements to start this spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-million pound project to improve a busy Aberdeen road has taken another step forward.

Improvements to South College Street were first proposed 18 years ago and it was confirmed the the project would progress in September 2019.

Now, the main contractor for the junction improvements and road widening measures has been appointed.

WM Donald, based near Stonehaven, will complete the work on the carriageway which will help to increase capacity and improve traffic flow.

Work is anticipated to finally start in the spring if material availability and weather allows.

The council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We welcome the appointment of WM Donald as it is a major step forward for this big infrastructure project.

“Making these improvements is the next step towards providing a transport network to meet Aberdeen’s needs, including our city centre and bus priority aspirations, as well as improving traffic flow in the area and encouraging more walking and cycling.

“We look forward to seeing the construction work progress in the coming months.”

Ewan Riddoch, WM Donald managing director, added: “WM Donald is delighted to have been awarded the South College Street improvement works and look forward to working closely with Aberdeen City Council to deliver a high quality service with the minimum of disruption to the travelling public.”

What changes are being made?

The project will involve dualling South College Street with an extra lane added between Bank Street and the A93 Wellington Place.

An additional lane along Palmerston Place will also help ease traffic.

Meanwhile, the intersection at Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West will become a junction with traffic lights.

The traffic light system in place for the junctions with Wellington Place, Milburn Street and Palmerston Place will be improved with the addition of new approach lanes.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed there will also be new pavements and cycle lanes, and improvements made to parking and loading areas.

As well as playing an “important role” in providing a key route to the city centre, the completed project will support the council’s bus priority measures to remove the impact of congestion on bus journey times.

The improvement works are jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and a grant from the Scottish Government’s Bus Partnership Fund.