Man seriously hurt after car lands on its roof on A90 near Crimond

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a car landed on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road to a one-car crash, involving a grey Vauxhall Insignia, at about 11.50am.

The injured man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Nobody else was hurt.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101.

The road has now been cleared and reopened to traffic in both directions.

A90 St Fergus – A952 Lonmay – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 15, 2022

A police spokesman said: “Officers received reports of a one-car crash on the A90 at the B9033 junction near Crimond around 11.20am on Friday, April 15.

“The 29-year-old male driver of the grey Vauxhall Insignia has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. No-one else was injured and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 1215 of April 15.”

It comes just hours after another crash nearby, on the A952 Toll of Birness road.

Motorists were being turned away after the road was blocked for two hours following the two-vehicle crash.

That road has reopened.