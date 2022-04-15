Man seriously hurt after car lands on its roof on A90 near Crimond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man seriously hurt after car lands on its roof on A90 near Crimond

By Lottie Hood
April 15, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 6:46 pm
A 29-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a car landed on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road to a one-car crash, involving a grey Vauxhall Insignia, at about 11.50am.

The injured man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Nobody else was hurt.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101.

The road has now been cleared and reopened to traffic in both directions.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received reports of a one-car crash on the A90 at the B9033 junction near Crimond around 11.20am on Friday, April 15.

“The 29-year-old male driver of the grey Vauxhall Insignia has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. No-one else was injured and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 1215 of April 15.”

It comes just hours after another crash nearby, on the A952 Toll of Birness road.

Motorists were being turned away after the road was blocked for two hours following the two-vehicle crash.

That road has reopened.

