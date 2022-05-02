Cyclists name top 10 hill climbs in Aberdeenshire – which ones have you conquered?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cyclists name top 10 hill climbs in Aberdeenshire – which ones have you conquered?

By Joanna Bremner
May 2, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 3:09 pm
Local cyclists will tackle ascents like Causey Mounth throughout May as part of the Aberdeenshire Ascents project. Supplied by Visit Aberdeenshire.
Cyclists can put themselves to the test through a new initiative showcasing some of the north-east’s top ascents.

While many cyclists know Cairn O Mount, the Lecht and Queen’s View, efforts are being made to highlight some of the region’s other stunning – and challenging – rides.

Aberdeenshire Ascents is a cycle tourism project involving VisitAberdeenshire, Aberdeenshire Council, Scottish Cycling, North East Adventure Tourism (Neat) and local groups.

A list of 10 road ascents have now been identified for their combination of challenge, length and gradient – with each also highlighting the region’s breathtaking scenery.

Colin Allanach, chairman of Scottish Cycling Grampian, said: “This is a great initiative to promote cycle tourism in the north-east.

“This will bring in many people, from all over, to sample some of the fantastic climbs local cyclists know and love.”

Project builds on Tour of Britain success

Last year, the Tour of Britain showcased some of the north-east’s stunning scenery as elite cyclists made their way through the final stage to Aberdeen.

This year’s tour will set off from the Granite City on September 4 and follow a different route, finishing the first stage at Glenshee – which includes the Cairnwell summit.

Cairn O’ Mount is one of the 10 ascents selected by Aberdeenshire Ascents for its breath-taking landscape. Credit: Julie Dyer.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said he was confident the initiative would be a “major boost” for the economy.

He added: “This exciting project further underlines the north-east as a go-to destination for the keen cyclist and highlights that we are home to some of the country’s most challenging and rewarding cycle routes.”

Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council and a keen cyclist himself, said: “Aberdeenshire Ascents will provide both local riders and those from further afield with a tremendous opportunity to experience for themselves these superb climbs which are at the same time beautifully scenic yet hugely challenging.

“As was clearly demonstrated when we hosted the final stage of last year’s Tour of Britain, there is massive local support for cycling here in the north-east of Scotland and I am convinced the 10 routes will become a ‘must-do’ activity for many riders in the months ahead.”

Ten official Aberdeenshire Ascents cycling jerseys are up for grabs just for sharing your best photos of the routes using the hashtag #rideabdn

