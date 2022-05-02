Store undergoes major upgrade at Inverness Retail Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of Inverness Retail Park has been closed off while a store gets a major revamp.

The former Outfit clothing store shut last year following the collapse of collapse of Arcadia.

The unit, located between New Look and Boots, was formally home to Top Shop, Topman, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Burton.

Now work is under way to upgrade the unit for a new retailer – although no names have yet been confirmed.

Contractors from Key Property Solutions (KPS) have began tearing down the Outfit facade in anticipation.

Improvements are also being made to the store’s main interior.

The works mark the latest improvements to the busy Inverness Business and Retail Park, owned by British Land.

New and improved shopping experience

Last year, Wren Kitchens opened a brand new store in Inverness.

Their grand opening came just two years after The Range launched their first store in the north.

The store took up residence in the unit, once home to the former DIY giant Homebase, creating more than 90 jobs.