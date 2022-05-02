Store undergoes major upgrade at Inverness Retail Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Store undergoes major upgrade at Inverness Retail Park

By Michelle Henderson
May 2, 2022, 1:13 pm
The former Outfit store at Inverness Retail Park is currently undergoing a major revamp.
A section of Inverness Retail Park has been closed off while a store gets a major revamp.

The former Outfit clothing store shut last year following the collapse of collapse of Arcadia.

The unit, located between New Look and Boots, was formally home to Top Shop, Topman, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Burton.

Now work is under way to upgrade the unit for a new retailer – although no names have yet been confirmed.

Contractors from Key Property Solutions (KPS) have began tearing down the Outfit facade in anticipation.

The main facade of the former outfit store. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Improvements are also being made to the store’s main interior.

The works mark the latest improvements to the busy Inverness Business and Retail Park, owned by British Land.

New and improved shopping experience

Last year, Wren Kitchens opened a brand new store in Inverness.

The Range store opened at Inverness Business and Retail Park in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook

Their grand opening came just two years after The Range launched their first store in the north.

The store took up residence in the unit, once home to the former DIY giant Homebase, creating more than 90 jobs.

