Sport In Pictures: Tour Of Britain By Claire Clifton Coles September 12, 2021, 2:12 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 3:15 pm Jokin Murguialday, Thomas Gloag and Rob Carpenter during Stage 8 of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021. Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock Bringing you the best pictures from the final stage of the Tour of Britain, Stonehaven to Aberdeen Mark Cavendish with his daughter before the final stage of the Tour of Britain, Stonehaven. Wullie Marr/DCT Media Local Newtonhill Pipe Band playing for the spectators before the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain. Wullie Marr / DCT Media Canyon dhb SunGod's Jacob Scott with INEOS Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter, Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter and Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez.
AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen. 

SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption

]

[caption id="attachment_3132161″ align="alignnone" wid

 A member of the public is helped up Cairn O' Mount before competitors arrive during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire. The cyclist procession heads through Stonehaven streets. Wullie Marr / DCT Media Jumbo Visma's Pascal Eenkhoorn meets Xander Graham (12) from Edinburgh prior to the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain.

SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption

]

[caption id="attachment_3132083″ align="alignnone" wid

 Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize at the front of the peloton.
AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen. 

SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption

]

[caption id="attachment_3132164″ align="alignnone" wid

 The Peloton goes over Cairn O' Mount during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire. AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen. 

SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption

]

[caption id="attachment_3132275″ align="alignnone" wid

 Jokin Murguialday, Thomas Gloag and Rob Carpenter during Stage 8 of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021. Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock Fans cheer on the cyclists as they go up Cairn O' Mount during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire. The peloton passes over the the river Dee in Ballater. 

SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption

]

[caption id="attachment_3132584″ align="alignnone" wid

 Team Jumbo-Visma Cycling's Wout Van Aert (centre) wins stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.