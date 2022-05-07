REVIEW: Deacon Blue rock Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Deacon Blue rock Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Jamie Wilde
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:34 am
A night to remember as Deacon Blue commanded Aberdeen's P&J Live stage.
Aberdeen may have had to wait patiently for deacon Blue to perform at P&J Live after two years of delays, but it was worth it.

Embarking on the first date of their Cities of Love tour, Deacon Blue brought fun, tenderness and passion to their vibrant performance at P&J Live.

The diversity of their tracklist reflected the audience demographic as fans old and new revelled in the sound of the distinctive Glasgow band.

Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross donning a pink shirt and braces on stage in Aberdeen.

Their lyrics of working class hope and struggle still strike a chord 35 years on from the release of their debut album Raintown.

And most importantly, that ship called Dignity still has plenty of sailing left in it yet.

Aberdeen return

The last time Deacon Blue visited Aberdeen was at the former AECC in December 2016.

In front of the P&J Live crowd this time round, atmosphere and excitement was rife from the get go after Interlopers warmed up the stage.

Support band, Interlopers.

The new project from Steven Lindsay, formerly of early 90s Scottish guitar band The Big Dish, their performance was peppered with a few decent moments.

Their reverby aura was fitting with arena’s setting, but as the crowd gathered in dribs and drabs, there was only one thing on people’s minds: The arrival of Deacon Blue.

Deacon Blue

There’s something about Deacon Blue’s sound that’s just synonymously Scottish.

Whether it’s those 80s keyboard effects or lead singer Ricky Ross’ smoky vocals matching with that of his wife, band backing vocalist Lorraine McIntosh, together, it’s a sound that’s theirs.

Bright stage lights were a key feature of Deacon Blue’s performance.

And it’s also a sound which they’ve continued to evolve over the years, particularly noticeable in their opening track City of Love from their latest album.

Bright lights matched the uplifting feel of the track before Chocolate Girl made an early appearance in the set and really brought the crowd into energetic action.

Charisma

Deacon Blue chimed with the times of the late 80s.

Fun and lavishness but also truth and honesty were visible in their faces back then, and that didn’t change here in Aberdeen.

While Ricky may have shown his 64 years of age just a touch, his wife Lorraine was undoubtebdly the star of the show.

Lorraine McIntosh was a stand out performer.

Spinning around in her white shirt and jacket like Stevie Nicks, she tore up the stage like she hadn’t aged a bit.

Her charisma was palpable, but so too were the vocal harmonies between her and Ricky throughout the set.

Added props including a harmonica prelude before Raintown and a letter from Peterhead addressed to ‘thon deacon Blue manny’, which Ricky read out on stage, offered nice personal touches to the show.

Crowd pleasers

Loaded, one of the key singles from their Raintown album, landed just after the midway point in the set and was the first of a number of crowd pleasers to follow.

A quick shift to a small acoustic setup offered a change in dynamic, bringing a warm and intimate feel to the performance which went down well with the crowd.

Ricky busting out a move.

However, this also provided a perfect contrasting dynamic to the rocking sound of Real Gone Kid – the lead track from the album which rocked Madonna off the top of the album charts in 1989, When the World Knows Your Name.

This resonated most with the crowd; reminiscing over photographs, playing all the old 45s and bringing back those souvenirs.

It was what they’d been waiting for. And although a few other newer, well performed tracks fell a bit flat, the band had a few extra tricks up their sleeve for the encore.

Deacon Blue drummer and TV presenter, Dougie Vipond.

Dignity

Waking back to a rapturous reception, the final flurry began with a tender acoustic ballad as bubble machines spread liquid joy among the crowd.

A further track written especially for those suffering in Ukraine touched the hearts of the audience, but its transition into Deacon Blue’s signature track Dignity was something to behold.

“One more track?”

There wasn’t a sad face in sight as the song rang out. The crowd were on their feet, singing the words back louder than on stage and as you looked around, it’s moments like these that make you remember what music is all about – bringing people together.

Sailing into the sunset

Coming up to four decades in the industry, Deacon Blue show no signs of heading off into the sunset yet.

They’ll always be loved most for their classic tracks. But judging by their Aberdeen performance, they’re still thoroughly enjoying every minute of what they’re doing.

Gregor Philip, Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh loving being back on a north-east stage.

