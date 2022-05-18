Mixed emotions for Alex Nicoll as Covid keeps Aberdeen SNP boss at home for council leadership coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mixed emotions for Alex Nicoll as Covid keeps Aberdeen SNP boss at home for council leadership coronation

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 18, 2022, 2:11 pm
New co-leader of Aberdeen City Council Alex Nicoll had to stay home for his coronation after catching Covid. Picture by Paul Glendell
New co-leader of Aberdeen City Council Alex Nicoll had to stay home for his coronation after catching Covid. Picture by Paul Glendell

It was a bittersweet day for the leader of Aberdeen’s SNP group as he became new co-leader of the council.

After years in opposition, the local branch returned their biggest haul of councillors in decades during the elections earlier this month.

Linking with the four Liberal Democrats, the 20 SNP representatives have now formed a coalition administration – with their combined tally of 24 giving them an outright majority.

But what should have been a day of celebration for Alex Nicoll was tainted when he tested positive for coronavirus.

The nationalist revealed he managed to avoid the virus for more than two years – until it ruined his big day.

“I fell at the last hurdle,” he told colleagues.

Most members made it into the chambers for the occasion. Picture by Kath Flannery

Alex Nicoll ‘holds the city’s best interests at heart’

SNP councillor Miranda Radley nominated Mr Nicoll and Lib Dem leader Ian Yuill to co-lead the local authority – after provoking some laughter by mentioning that the latter has been a councillor for longer than she has been alive.

Councillor Radley told the chamber that she had worked closely with Mr Nicoll for many years and said he “works tirelessly for his constituents”.

And she noted he had led the SNP to its most successful election result in recent years.

There was a sense of anticipation in the air as members took their seats. Picture by Kath Flannery. 

Backing Mr Yuill as co-leader, she said he “holds the city’s best interests at heart”.

And Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig said the partnership would ensure the city is in “good, safe, positive hands for the next five years”.

Mixed emotions as Covid grounds Alex Nicoll

Addressing the chamber, Alex Nicoll said he was “very disappointed” to be attending the meeting remotely following his Covid setback.

But he thanked his fellow colleagues for their “kind words”.

He said he was “delighted” to accept the nomination as co-leader and said he would work in partnership with the Lib Dems to “deliver the best we can for Aberdeen”.

Ian Yuill’s mission statement

Ian Yuill and his fellow Lib Dems are now in administration. Picture by Kath Flannery. 

Meanwhile Mr Yuill said he looked forward to working closely with Mr Nicoll.

He said: “The city, residents, businesses and whole community is our focus and I look forward to working in partnership with councillor Nicoll.”

You can watch the talks here.

Earlier in the meeting, SNP member David Cameron was named the city’s new Lord Provost.

‘I love this city’: Local ‘champion’ David Cameron named new Lord Provost of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal