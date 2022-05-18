Mixed emotions for Alex Nicoll as Covid keeps Aberdeen SNP boss at home for council leadership coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a bittersweet day for the leader of Aberdeen’s SNP group as he became new co-leader of the council.

After years in opposition, the local branch returned their biggest haul of councillors in decades during the elections earlier this month.

Linking with the four Liberal Democrats, the 20 SNP representatives have now formed a coalition administration – with their combined tally of 24 giving them an outright majority.

But what should have been a day of celebration for Alex Nicoll was tainted when he tested positive for coronavirus.

The nationalist revealed he managed to avoid the virus for more than two years – until it ruined his big day.

“I fell at the last hurdle,” he told colleagues.

Alex Nicoll ‘holds the city’s best interests at heart’

SNP councillor Miranda Radley nominated Mr Nicoll and Lib Dem leader Ian Yuill to co-lead the local authority – after provoking some laughter by mentioning that the latter has been a councillor for longer than she has been alive.

Councillor Radley told the chamber that she had worked closely with Mr Nicoll for many years and said he “works tirelessly for his constituents”.

And she noted he had led the SNP to its most successful election result in recent years.

Backing Mr Yuill as co-leader, she said he “holds the city’s best interests at heart”.

And Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig said the partnership would ensure the city is in “good, safe, positive hands for the next five years”.

Mixed emotions as Covid grounds Alex Nicoll

Addressing the chamber, Alex Nicoll said he was “very disappointed” to be attending the meeting remotely following his Covid setback.

But he thanked his fellow colleagues for their “kind words”.

He said he was “delighted” to accept the nomination as co-leader and said he would work in partnership with the Lib Dems to “deliver the best we can for Aberdeen”.

Ian Yuill’s mission statement

Meanwhile Mr Yuill said he looked forward to working closely with Mr Nicoll.

He said: “The city, residents, businesses and whole community is our focus and I look forward to working in partnership with councillor Nicoll.”

Earlier in the meeting, SNP member David Cameron was named the city’s new Lord Provost.