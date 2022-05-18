Aberdeen Market given green light as new council administration gets started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Market given green light as new council administration gets started

By Craig Munro
May 18, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 6:25 pm
A proposed new £50m market planned for the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch of Union Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by the city council.
An artist's impression of the market development from Union Street.

The new Aberdeen Market, a centrepiece of the city council’s grand masterplan, has been granted planning permission.

Confirmation of the decision came mere hours after the new council met for the first time, although it was signed off by one of the local authority’s officers the day before.

The development, on the site of the former BHS on Union Street, will feature a number of food and drink outlets with cuisines from around the globe.

Permanent restaurants will be based there alongside temporary pop-up offerings, and a canopy-covered entrance on Union Street could be used for music events.

Councillor Alex McLellan, who became Aberdeen’s city growth and resources convener at the meeting earlier on Wednesday, said: “We look forward to seeing the market development come to fruition, as it will be a real asset for our city centre and it will provide a strong platform for small and start-up businesses.”

An artist’s impression of the new indoor market site from Market Street. The local authority has said such designs may change in coming months.

Confidential documents obtained by the P&J last summer revealed the project could cost almost £75 million – half the £150 million set aside by Aberdeen Council for its Covid recovery.

But Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in October that the UK Government would provide millions to support the market development as part of its levelling up fund.

Disappointment in demolition

Work to clear the site for the new centre began long before permission was granted, with the popular Herakut mural of a girl holding a lighthouse on the side of the old market building being knocked through earlier this year.

That demolition proved the most controversial aspect of the development in objections raised during the planning process.

Both the Aberdeen Civic Society and the north-east branch of the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS) criticised the idea for its environmental impact.

The Civic Society described the demolition as “reckless in the context of current national carbon reduction targets”, while the AHSS said the council must be guided by “lessons from COP26”.

The AHSS objection continued: “Therefore rather than to squander the sound, very robust, and very large if ugly, carcass which the existing Market buildings present to us, we should use them as starting point.

“They cost us nothing, the expensive and ghastly business of demolition can be avoided, not to mention the effective doubling of environmental damage which destruction followed by new re-building would entail.”

