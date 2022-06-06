Ainsley Harriott takes Best of Britain by the Sea viewers to Fittie and Gardenstown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ainsley Harriott takes Best of Britain by the Sea viewers to Fittie and Gardenstown

By Kit Roscoe
June 6, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:39 pm
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent in Fittie, Aberdeen
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent, who present Best of the British Sea, sample a buttery while exploring Fittie in Aberdeen. Photo: Ainsley Harriott Facebook/More4

Two north-east seaside spots and some of the tasty food on offer will be shown on TV tonight.

Best of Britain by the Sea, presented by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and broadcaster and restaurant critic Grace Dent, takes viewers on a trip to some of the best spots by the sea.

And this week, Fittie and Gardenstown will take centre stage.

Airing at 9pm on More4, the foodies will sample some butteries before taking in the views – and seafood – on offer at the Silver Darling.

Later in the programme, they head north to enjoy Gardenstown’s dramatic views before making a meal from produce sourced at Macduff’s traditional smokehouse Inshore Fish Supply.

We're exploring beautiful Aberdeenshire in this week's #bestofbritainbythesea! From the coastal city of Aberdeen's…

Posted by Ainsley Harriott on Monday, 6 June 2022

‘It’s like a squashed croissant made with lard’

In an interview with The Radio Times, Harriott described trying a buttery – or rowie – while in Aberdeen.

And while celebrated chef Michel Roux Jr seemed to enjoy his first buttery last month, the Ready, Steady Cook star seemed perhaps less convinced.

He told Radio Times: “Up in Aberdeenshire we went to a place called Footdee (which the locals pronounce ‘Fittee’, by the way). It’s part of Aberdeen, down by the harbour, but it looks and feels like an old fishing village – which it was once.

“The fishermen there invented something amazing called a buttery. It’s like a squashed croissant made with lard – and you might as well just slap them on your thighs and rub them straight on, because that’s where it’s all ending up.”

Ready, steady, look! Gardenstown, along with Aberdeen, Macduff, and more, will feature in #More4's…

Posted by Majestic Aberdeenshire on Sunday, 5 June 2022

As well as Aberdeenshire, the Blink Films produced series will display the wonders of South Devon, the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire and Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Creative Director Blink Films, Dan Chambers said: “There are so many great treats to be found around the British coast.  After watching this series, you just won’t want to holiday anywhere else.”

Catch Best of Britain by the Sea at 9pm tonight on More4.





