Ainsley Harriott takes Best of Britain by the Sea viewers to Fittie and Gardenstown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two north-east seaside spots and some of the tasty food on offer will be shown on TV tonight.

Best of Britain by the Sea, presented by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and broadcaster and restaurant critic Grace Dent, takes viewers on a trip to some of the best spots by the sea.

And this week, Fittie and Gardenstown will take centre stage.

Airing at 9pm on More4, the foodies will sample some butteries before taking in the views – and seafood – on offer at the Silver Darling.

Later in the programme, they head north to enjoy Gardenstown’s dramatic views before making a meal from produce sourced at Macduff’s traditional smokehouse Inshore Fish Supply.

We’re exploring beautiful Aberdeenshire in this week’s #bestofbritainbythesea! From the coastal city of Aberdeen’s… Posted by Ainsley Harriott on Monday, 6 June 2022

‘It’s like a squashed croissant made with lard’

In an interview with The Radio Times, Harriott described trying a buttery – or rowie – while in Aberdeen.

And while celebrated chef Michel Roux Jr seemed to enjoy his first buttery last month, the Ready, Steady Cook star seemed perhaps less convinced.

He told Radio Times: “Up in Aberdeenshire we went to a place called Footdee (which the locals pronounce ‘Fittee’, by the way). It’s part of Aberdeen, down by the harbour, but it looks and feels like an old fishing village – which it was once.

“The fishermen there invented something amazing called a buttery. It’s like a squashed croissant made with lard – and you might as well just slap them on your thighs and rub them straight on, because that’s where it’s all ending up.”

Ready, steady, look! Gardenstown, along with Aberdeen, Macduff, and more, will feature in #More4's… Posted by Majestic Aberdeenshire on Sunday, 5 June 2022

As well as Aberdeenshire, the Blink Films produced series will display the wonders of South Devon, the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire and Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Creative Director Blink Films, Dan Chambers said: “There are so many great treats to be found around the British coast. After watching this series, you just won’t want to holiday anywhere else.”

Catch Best of Britain by the Sea at 9pm tonight on More4.