Poodunnit? Investigation launched after Aberdeen flat doors smeared with faeces By Denny Andonova June 14, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 7:31 pm 0 Residents were appalled to find their doors smeared with the waste matter. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Demolished Aberdeen office site could become new Ford showroom, Cafe plans for old Portlethen hairdresser and takeaway transformation of Inverurie home Battle of the Badges: Police claim victory over fire in Archie football match Man and woman due in court following £18,000 drugs find in Aberdeen Teenager believed to be missing in Aberdeen found safe and well