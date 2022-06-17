Exclusive: Courts will settle dispute over delay-blighted £34.6m Aberdeen Art Gallery refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: Courts will settle dispute over delay-blighted £34.6m Aberdeen Art Gallery refurbishment

By Alastair Gossip
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:58 pm
Aberdeen City Council is taking art gallery McLaughlin and Harvey to court over the long-delayed refurbishment project. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen City Council is taking art gallery McLaughlin and Harvey to court over the long-delayed refurbishment project. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.

A long-running fight over the final cost to the public of the Aberdeen Art Gallery revamp will be settled in court.

The city council has been at odds with building contractor McLaughlin and Harvey over the price of the delay-struck refurbishment for more than two years.

Extensive renovation of the Victorian venue began in 2015 and was expected to be completed by late 2017.

The argument over how much the revamp of Aberdeen Art Gallery will cost will be settled in court. Picture by Goodfellow.
The argument over how much the revamp of Aberdeen Art Gallery will cost will be settled in court. Picture by Goodfellow.

However, it was not until November 2019 that the public was readmitted to what went on to be named Scotland’s Best Building.

Officials at Aberdeen City Council said they would not comment while the dispute is with the courts.

City will have its day in court over delayed Aberdeen Art Gallery refurb

Now, a date has been set next month for a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Initially priced at £30 million, the final bill eventually reached at least £34.6m.

Just how much additional cost is under dispute is, as yet, unclear.

But given the expected hundreds of thousands of pounds of the court action to both sides, Town House insiders claim it would have to be worth millions.

The view of the new roof in Aberdeen Art Gallery - as the city council and its contractor look set for a court battle. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The view of the new roof in Aberdeen Art Gallery as the council and its contractor look set for a court battle. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Representatives for both Aberdeen City Council and McLaughlin and Harvey appeared in front of Lord Ericht on Tuesday.

A hearing day was set for six weeks later, on July 26 at the Court of Session.

Another date has been set for next week for both legal teams to discuss evidence, bring forward objections and raise any final issues.

The local authority has instructed law firm Morton Fraser, which previously steered the city through a judicial review of the Kingsford Stadium planning approval.

McLaughlin and Harvey has enlisted the services of Brodies.

Both sets of lawyers declined to comment on the proceedings when approached by The P&J.

Aberdeen City Council v McLaughlin and Harvey: A dispute bubbling away since 2019

Talks have broken down over the prolonged work at the art gallery, with discussions dragging on since May 2019.

July 2015: Then deputy council leader Marie Boulton hands McLaughlin and Harvey director Michael Kieran the keys to Aberdeen Art Gallery ahead of work starting. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Then deputy council leader Marie Boulton hands McLaughlin and Harvey director Michael Kieran the keys to Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media in July 2015.

From then, informal talks on the final price have escalated to now being taken to Scotland’s top civil court.

When priced at £30m, the cost was split three ways.

The council would put up £10m, with £10m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

There was an expectation public donations would cover the rest of the work to the A-listed 19th Century building.

There are still millions to be clawed back from the taxpayer-underwritten £10m fundraising target.

Some councillors fear the city could be saddled with the debt “for decades”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government was criticised for not investing money into the project while putting up cash for Dundee’s V&A.

