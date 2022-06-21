Slow cooker sparks emergency response to Leith Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A slow cooker in a staff bedroom at a historic building near Huntly sparked an emergency response last night.

Fire crews were called to Leith Hall at 9pm on Monday night after reports of smoke coming out of one of the property’s windows.

Leith Hall is a 17th century building, open to the public, and owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

A spokeswoman for NTS confirmed the source of the smoke was a slow cooker in one of the staff rooms.

While three fire crews were sent to the scene, the incident was handled in time and no fire broke out.

There was no damage to the building and firefighters used industrial fans to ventilate the house and clear the smoke.

An NTS spokeswoman said: “Scottish Fire and Rescue engines were called out to the National Trust for Scotland’s Leith Hall shortly after 9.00pm on Monday, June 20.

“This followed a call out after smoke was seen coming out of a window of the property. The source was an unattended slow cooker in staff accommodation.

“Thankfully, no fire actually broke out and firefighters swiftly dispersed the smoke.”

She continued: “The accommodation is separated from the visited part of the house and its historic collections by some distance as well as by doors and stairwells. There was no damage in any part of the building as a result.

“We are very grateful to Scottish Fire and Rescue for its swift response and professionalism and will now undertake health and safety assessments to ensure such circumstances do not arise again.”