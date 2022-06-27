Aberdeen FC historians pay tribute to Dons’ past with plaque at former Chanonry ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC historians pay tribute to Dons’ past with plaque at former Chanonry ground

By Ben Hendry
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 5:59 pm

There’s a lot of talk about where Aberdeen FC’s future might lie, with a new stadium at the beach an increasing possibility.

But Dons historians today took some time to pay tribute to the club’s past stomping grounds, with a new plaque drilled into a granite wall off The Chanonry.

The ground, now Aberdeen University’s Cruickshank Botanic Gardens, hosted some major fixtures in the late 19th Century.

Aberdeen Association Football Club, which would later join with two other sides to form the Dons we know today, used the site from 1888-1898.

‘The prime site in Aberdeen’

This morning marked a proud moment for the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust as months of research came to fruition.

Members gathered at the park’s entrance as Signs Express screwed in a caste aluminium reminder of the past.

Sign Express installer George Hamilton fixing up the Aberdeen FC plaque on the Chanonry building.
Sign Express installer George Hamilton fixing up the Aberdeen FC plaque on the Chanonry building. Picture by Kami Thomson

Trust member Stewart Eaton told us how, at times, crowds of 7,000 people would flock to the spot off St Machar Drive.

He added: “This was the prime site in Aberdeen.

Stewart Eaton at the installed plaque.
Stewart Eaton at the installed plaque. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Aberdeen FC plaque to let people know about Chanonry pitch

Stewart continued: “A Scotland Select side played here twice in the decade between 1888 and 1898.

“Notts County came here, and became the first English club to play in Aberdeen, so it is a significant site.

“It’s hard to picture it now but on occasions there would be thousands of supporters here.

“I can just picture it, people sitting on the walls around the ground…”

Scores of football fans would stream along the setts to reach games.
Scores of football fans would stream along the setts to reach games.

Here’s how we reported the end of the Chanonry’s football days in 1898: 

Image from The Press and Journal.
Image from The Press and Journal.

The grounds actually began as the playing field of the Chanonry House School, and Aberdeen Association Football Club took over when it closed in 1887.

Their first game there, a 10-2 win against Our Boys of Aberdeen, came when Pittodrie was still a dung hill used by police horses.

From the “sparse” information available, it is thought the biggest crowd ever to turn out at Chanonry Grounds was 7,000 for the Aberdeenshire Cup final in February 1892.

Historic links could boost popularity of hidden horticultural gem

Mark Paterson, curator of the Cruickshank Botanic Gardens, is hopeful the plaque will encourage more people to visit the peaceful Old Aberdeen spot.

Mark said: “It makes me think how challenging it must have been for my predecessors to turn these compacted football pitches into beds for growing botanic specimens.”

Aberdeen FC Heritrage Trust members Chris Gavin secretary, Stewart Eaton, Jock Gardiner and Allan McKimmie.
Aberdeen FC Heritrage Trust members Chris Gavin secretary, Stewart Eaton, Jock Gardiner and Allan McKimmie. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Will you visit the gardens to see the plaque? Let us know in our comments section below

What next for Dons historians?

As Signs Express installer George Hamilton finished drilling, Chris Gavin told us about the Trust’s crusade to highlight local landmarks.

Chris said: “I was on the board at Pittodrie for a few years, at a time when so much of our history remained unknown.

“Now I have been part of this group since it started in 2008 and we are still working through the papers.”

The Aberdeen FC plaque at the Chanonry.
The Aberdeen FC plaque at the Chanonry. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The Chanonry plaque is the fourth the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust have had installed in the city.

There are others at Pittodrie marking the invention of the dugout, on King Street honouring club legend Donald Coleman and at Correction Wynd where today’s side was amalgamated.

You can see other parts of the heritage trail here.

‘The best-loved woman in Aberdeen’: Plaque to honour Dr Laura Sandeman, who devoted life to helping the poor and died working through flu epidemic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]