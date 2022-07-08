Campervan on fire forces A96 near Huntly to close By Lauren Taylor July 8, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 4:50 pm 0 Fire crews responded to the incident on the A96 near Huntly. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crews were called to a campervan on fire on the A96 near Huntly. The alarm was raised around noon about a vehicle on fire on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road. The major trunk road was forced to close near Huntly while emergency services responded to the incident. CLEAR✅ ⌚️13:26#A96 All lanes now running in both directions near Huntly following an earlier vehicle fire and fuel spillage @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm @A96RoadWatch — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 8, 2022 Two appliances were sent to the scene, one from Insch and one from Huntly. Crews used a breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control. Fire crews cleaning up the area after extinguishing the blaze. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Both appliances left the scene by 1.30pm. It is understood there was no one in the campervan when it caught fire and there were no injuries. Traffic built up in both directions of the trunk road. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were assisting with traffic management but the road has now reopened. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews battle blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre Black smoke billows from Norbord mill outside Inverness as fire crews race to scene Three dead and four people taken to hospital following serious three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge Weekend court roll – an athlete jailed for rape and a car thief hid keys up bottom