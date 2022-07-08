Campervan on fire forces A96 near Huntly to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crews were called to a campervan on fire on the A96 near Huntly.

The alarm was raised around noon about a vehicle on fire on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The major trunk road was forced to close near Huntly while emergency services responded to the incident.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️13:26#A96 All lanes now running in both directions near Huntly following an earlier vehicle fire and fuel spillage @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm @A96RoadWatch — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 8, 2022

Two appliances were sent to the scene, one from Insch and one from Huntly.

Crews used a breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control.

Both appliances left the scene by 1.30pm.

It is understood there was no one in the campervan when it caught fire and there were no injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were assisting with traffic management but the road has now reopened.