Peterhead Scottish Week: What to expect from the biggest and longest-running gala in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Scottish Week: What to expect from the biggest and longest-running gala in Scotland

By Denny Andonova
July 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 7:04 am
The Red Arrows will be performing as part of Peterhead Scottish Week. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The Red Arrows will be performing as part of Peterhead Scottish Week. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Peterhead Scottish Week will once again bring a thrilling experience for families in the north-east with a “fantastic” mixture of events and activities.

Marking its 60th anniversary, the annual festival which attracts thousands of people to the “amazing wee corner” of the region is expected to be “bigger than ever” this year.

It is the first time the event is going to be held in all its glamour, after the committee ran a blended version with virtual and in-person activities last year due to Covid.

Organisers have now prepared more than 70 events for people of all ages, which will run for nine days “in Peterhead style” from Saturday until July 24.

From sandcastle competitions and carnival parade floats to a special Peterhead edition of Strictly Come Dancing and a Red Arrow display, the festival will show the very best of Peterhead and the region.

Sandcastle competition during Peterhead Scottish Week in 2019. Picture shows (from front): Elsie West 6, Jessie West 4, Elsa Morrison 5, Aimee Catto 10, Andrew West and Blake Bremner 5. Picture by Colin Rennie/DCT Media.

Peterhead Scottish Week: Celebrating the Blue Toon

Chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee Karen Day said: “We have everything for everyone – from all-time favourites to many new events coming to Scottish Week for the first time. It’s bigger than ever and it’s going to be fabulous.

“It’s about celebrating what’s good in our town. It’s bringing our heritage to life while also promoting everything new, and showing how amazing our wee corner in the north-east is.

“Although it’s called Scottish week, it’s a Peterhead week really. This is why it’s nine days and not seven – because in Peterhead we like to do things bigger and better.

“And when you stand on that bay, seeing thousands of people who have come here from all these places, you’re thinking – we’ve done this, we’ve put our little town on the map.”

A carnival atmosphere in the centre of Peterhead as part of the Peterhead Scottish Week.
A carnival atmosphere in the centre of Peterhead as part of the Peterhead Scottish Week.

While there are countless events to enjoy over the next nine days, we’ve collated a list with some of the highlights to look forward to.

Saturday, July 16

The Peterhead Scottish Week will kick off with the traditional crowning ceremony of the Buchan Queen, which will become the ambassador of the town for the next 12 months.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte will start the ceremony with a speech before a special parade takes to the streets of Peterhead.

A Track and Van Show will also take place throughout the day, while the highlight will be the brand new event Strictly Come Duncin’.

Sunday, July 17

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy a fun-packed day of activities on Sunday with The Masson and Glennie Picnic in Aden Park.

There will be a wide range of games for all the younger attendees – including archery, climbing walls, bungee trampolines and others.

2020 Buchan Queen at Peterhead Scottish Week Natasha was crowned privately and socially distanced in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Monday, July 18

On Monday, organisers are holding their popular Dog Show where dozens of participants will take to the stage to show off their furry pals.

Meanwhile, those wishing to test their resilience can sign up for The Marinathon for a 3k Fun, Run, Jog or Walk along the Peterhead Marina.

Tuesday, July 19

Some of the activities on Tuesday will be a Connie’s Fair and community theatre.

Wednesday, July 20

One of the highlights of this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week will most certainly be the return of the world-wide famous Red Arrows.

They will hit the sky to make their colourful formations above the town’s bay at 7pm.

The Red Arrows will be accompanied by an RAF Battle of Britain display and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.

Peterhead Scottish Week marathon

Thursday, July 21

A main event in the festival’s line-up will be the Live on the Links concert on Thursday, which will be headlined by Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The band will be supported by local performer Marc Culley and Peterhead’s very own three-time UK Number 1 Country Charts star Mayah Herlihy.

And to make things even more exciting, organisers also have a special surprise event on the day, which will be revealed in due course.

Saturday, July 23

A colourful parade of vintage vehicles, super cars, fire engines and many other surprise participants will take to the streets of Blue Toon on Saturday.

Sunday, July 24

To finish the week-long festival with a bang, organisers are holding a carnival float parade, as well as a community theatre on Sunday.

For full information about this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week – including times, prices and additional activities – people can buy the official programme from these locations:

  • Bon Bons
  • Buchanhaven Pharmacy
  • Clerkhill Pharmacy
  • Coop (Kinmundy)
  • Greens of Peterhead
  • HomeStyle
  • Peterhead Motors
  • Premier (Marischal Street)
  • R S McColls (Bottom of Clerkhill Shops)
  • R S McColls (Top of Clerkhill Shops)
  • Santander (Box Office)
  • West End Butchers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]