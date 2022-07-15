Peterhead Scottish Week: What to expect from the biggest and longest-running gala in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead Scottish Week will once again bring a thrilling experience for families in the north-east with a “fantastic” mixture of events and activities.

Marking its 60th anniversary, the annual festival which attracts thousands of people to the “amazing wee corner” of the region is expected to be “bigger than ever” this year.

It is the first time the event is going to be held in all its glamour, after the committee ran a blended version with virtual and in-person activities last year due to Covid.

Organisers have now prepared more than 70 events for people of all ages, which will run for nine days “in Peterhead style” from Saturday until July 24.

From sandcastle competitions and carnival parade floats to a special Peterhead edition of Strictly Come Dancing and a Red Arrow display, the festival will show the very best of Peterhead and the region.

Peterhead Scottish Week: Celebrating the Blue Toon

Chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee Karen Day said: “We have everything for everyone – from all-time favourites to many new events coming to Scottish Week for the first time. It’s bigger than ever and it’s going to be fabulous.

“It’s about celebrating what’s good in our town. It’s bringing our heritage to life while also promoting everything new, and showing how amazing our wee corner in the north-east is.

“Although it’s called Scottish week, it’s a Peterhead week really. This is why it’s nine days and not seven – because in Peterhead we like to do things bigger and better.

“And when you stand on that bay, seeing thousands of people who have come here from all these places, you’re thinking – we’ve done this, we’ve put our little town on the map.”

While there are countless events to enjoy over the next nine days, we’ve collated a list with some of the highlights to look forward to.

Saturday, July 16

The Peterhead Scottish Week will kick off with the traditional crowning ceremony of the Buchan Queen, which will become the ambassador of the town for the next 12 months.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte will start the ceremony with a speech before a special parade takes to the streets of Peterhead.

A Track and Van Show will also take place throughout the day, while the highlight will be the brand new event Strictly Come Duncin’.

Sunday, July 17

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy a fun-packed day of activities on Sunday with The Masson and Glennie Picnic in Aden Park.

There will be a wide range of games for all the younger attendees – including archery, climbing walls, bungee trampolines and others.

Monday, July 18

On Monday, organisers are holding their popular Dog Show where dozens of participants will take to the stage to show off their furry pals.

Meanwhile, those wishing to test their resilience can sign up for The Marinathon for a 3k Fun, Run, Jog or Walk along the Peterhead Marina.

Tuesday, July 19

Some of the activities on Tuesday will be a Connie’s Fair and community theatre.

Wednesday, July 20

One of the highlights of this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week will most certainly be the return of the world-wide famous Red Arrows.

They will hit the sky to make their colourful formations above the town’s bay at 7pm.

The Red Arrows will be accompanied by an RAF Battle of Britain display and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.

Thursday, July 21

A main event in the festival’s line-up will be the Live on the Links concert on Thursday, which will be headlined by Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The band will be supported by local performer Marc Culley and Peterhead’s very own three-time UK Number 1 Country Charts star Mayah Herlihy.

And to make things even more exciting, organisers also have a special surprise event on the day, which will be revealed in due course.

Saturday, July 23

A colourful parade of vintage vehicles, super cars, fire engines and many other surprise participants will take to the streets of Blue Toon on Saturday.

Sunday, July 24

To finish the week-long festival with a bang, organisers are holding a carnival float parade, as well as a community theatre on Sunday.

For full information about this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week – including times, prices and additional activities – people can buy the official programme from these locations:

Bon Bons

Buchanhaven Pharmacy

Clerkhill Pharmacy

Coop (Kinmundy)

Greens of Peterhead

HomeStyle

Peterhead Motors

Premier (Marischal Street)

R S McColls (Bottom of Clerkhill Shops)

R S McColls (Top of Clerkhill Shops)

Santander (Box Office)

West End Butchers