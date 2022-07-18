IN FULL: All 164 First Bus cancellations on Monday in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: All 164 First Bus cancellations on Monday in Aberdeen

By Lottie Hood
July 18, 2022, 8:53 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 11:04 am
It appears 164 of the company's journeys will be cancelled today. Photo: DC Thomson
Driver shortages continue to cause travel disruption in Aberdeen as First Bus has released a list of all service that will be cancelled in Aberdeen on Monday.

The updated list follows several days of cancellations to journeys in and around the city. 

While the company has assured travellers they are working as hard as possible to keep many services running, it is not clear when services will return to normal.

It appears 164 of the company’s journeys will be affected today.

First Bus has listed journeys being cancelled on its website affected the following routes: 1/2, 1B, 3/3A, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17/18, 19, 23, 172, X27.

bus services
Services have been cancelled across Aberdeen.

Customers have been encouraged to check the First Bus app before they travel and have been asked to remain patient with the team of drivers.

It is expected the cancellations will affect patients travelling for appointments.

NHS Grampian have asked patients who are unable to travel to hospital appointments because of the cancellations to give them a call to reschedule.

It is understood that the shortage in drivers is not illness related and is due to the “current national driver shortage”. 

A total of 15 First Bus routes in Aberdeen have been affected by cancellations today.

All First Bus services cancelled in Aberdeen today

Route 1

  • Castle Street to Wallace Brae: 08:59.
  • Wallace Brae to RGU: 09:35, 11:35, 13:05, 13:35, 15:35, 17:06, 18:30.
  • RGU to Wallace Brae: 10:34, 12:34, 14:34, 16:34, 18:08, 19:23.
  • Errol Street to Wallace Brae: 12:34.
  • RGU to Errol Street: 14:04.
  • Wallace Brae to Errol Street: 20:30.

Route 1B 

  • Errol Street to Guild Street: 11:27.
  • Guild Street to Dubford: 11:44, 13:10. 14:40, 16:14.
  • Dubford to Guild Street: 12:35, 14:05, 15:36, 17:37.
  • Castle Street to Dubford: 17:54.

Route 2

  • Errol Street to Inchbrae: 11:38.
  • Inchbrae to Ashwood: 12:14, 14:14, 16:14, 18:15, 20:12.
  • Ashwood to Inchbrae: 13:15, 15:15, 17:20, 19:22.
  • Errol Street to RGU: 13:53.
  • RGU to Ashwood: 14:29, 16:29.
  • Ashwood to RGU: 15:30.

Route 3 

  • Guild Street to Cove: 16:28.
  • Cove to Mastrick: 17:00, 19:04.
  • Mastrick to Cove: 18:05.

Route 11

  • Northfield to Woodend: 10:08, 13:38, 17:08.
  • Woodend to Northfield: 11:07, 14:38, 18:08.
  • Northfield to Craigiebuckler: 11:53, 15:23, 18:53.
  • Cragiebuckler to Northfield: 12:49, 16:19.
  • Cragiebuckler to Broad Street: 19:39.

Route 12

  • Torry to Heathryfold: 08:46, 10:09, 11:33, 12:57, 14:26, 16:03, 16:39, 17:39, 18:15, 18:40, 20:00.
  • Heathryfold to Torry: 09:30, 10:54, 12:18, 13:42, 15:18, 15:54, 16:54, 17:30, 17:58, 18:28, 19:25.
  • Guild Street to Heathryfold: 15:17.
  • Torry to Guild Street: 19:10.

Route 13

  • Hillhead to Wilkie Ave: 19:15
  • Wilkie Ave to Hillhead: 18:00
  • Wilkie Ave to Golf Links: 20:30

Route 15

  • Guild Street to Balnagask: 12:05, 15:05.
  • Balnagask to Guild Street: 19:15, 20:15.
  • Balnagask to Countesswells: 12:30, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:30.
  • Countesswells to Balnagask: 13:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:30, 19:30.

Route 17 

  • Dyce to Fauldsgate: 10:39.
  • Fauldsgate to Dyce: 16:41.
  • Fauldsgate to Newhills: 12:03, 14:22.
  • Newhills to Fauldsgate: 13:20, 15:40.

Route 18 

  • Dyce to Redmoss: 08:23, 18:23.
  • Redmoss to Dyce: 09:33, 19:09.
  • Dyce Rail to Adelphi: 20:10.

Route 19 

  • Broad Street to Culter: 11:40.
  • Culter to Broad Street: 19:30.
  • Culter to Tillydrone: 12:30, 14:45, 15:30, 17:00, 17:45, 20:00.
  • Tillydrone to Culter: 13:35, 14:20, 15:50, 16:35, 18:14, 18:54.
  • Broad Street to Tillydrone: 13:53.
  • Tillydrone to Broad Street: 20:54.

Route 23

  • Adelphi to Heathryfold: 08:31, 09:07, 19:35.
  • Heathryfold to Raasay Gardens: 09:00, 09:36, 11:00, 11:36, 13:00, 13:36, 15:00, 15:36, 17:00, 17:36, 20:35, 21:23.
  • Rassay Gardens to Heathryfold: 10:01, 10:37, 12:01, 12:37, 14:01, 14:37, 16:02, 16:39, 17:03.
  • Heathryfold to SAC: 20:05.

Route 172

  • Fauldsgate to Adelphi: 19:40.

Route 3/3A

  • Guild Street to Cove: 12:56.
  • Cove to Mastrick: 13:31, 15:30.
  • Mastrick to Cove: 14:35, 16:40.
  • Cove to Gilcomston Park: 17:39.

Route X27 

  • Guild Street to Dyce Rail: 13:40, 16:21.
  • Dyce Rail to Guild Street: 15:00, 17:30.

Tags

Tags

[[title]]