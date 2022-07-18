IN FULL: All 164 First Bus cancellations on Monday in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Driver shortages continue to cause travel disruption in Aberdeen as First Bus has released a list of all service that will be cancelled in Aberdeen on Monday.

The updated list follows several days of cancellations to journeys in and around the city.

While the company has assured travellers they are working as hard as possible to keep many services running, it is not clear when services will return to normal.

It appears 164 of the company’s journeys will be affected today.

First Bus has listed journeys being cancelled on its website affected the following routes: 1/2, 1B, 3/3A, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17/18, 19, 23, 172, X27.

Customers have been encouraged to check the First Bus app before they travel and have been asked to remain patient with the team of drivers.

It is expected the cancellations will affect patients travelling for appointments.

NHS Grampian have asked patients who are unable to travel to hospital appointments because of the cancellations to give them a call to reschedule.

Bus disruption update – We're aware patients may have intended to travel to hospital appointments by bus today (18th July). If you're unable to attend due to cancellations, please call the number on your appointment letter to rearrange a suitable date. — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) July 18, 2022

It is understood that the shortage in drivers is not illness related and is due to the “current national driver shortage”.

A total of 15 First Bus routes in Aberdeen have been affected by cancellations today.

All First Bus services cancelled in Aberdeen today

Route 1

Castle Street to Wallace Brae: 08:59.

Wallace Brae to RGU: 09:35, 11:35, 13:05, 13:35, 15:35, 17:06, 18:30.

RGU to Wallace Brae: 10:34, 12:34, 14:34, 16:34, 18:08, 19:23.

Errol Street to Wallace Brae: 12:34.

RGU to Errol Street: 14:04.

Wallace Brae to Errol Street: 20:30.

Route 1B

Errol Street to Guild Street: 11:27.

Guild Street to Dubford: 11:44, 13:10. 14:40, 16:14.

Dubford to Guild Street: 12:35, 14:05, 15:36, 17:37.

Castle Street to Dubford: 17:54.

Route 2

Errol Street to Inchbrae: 11:38.

Inchbrae to Ashwood: 12:14, 14:14, 16:14, 18:15, 20:12.

Ashwood to Inchbrae: 13:15, 15:15, 17:20, 19:22.

Errol Street to RGU: 13:53.

RGU to Ashwood: 14:29, 16:29.

Ashwood to RGU: 15:30.

Route 3

Guild Street to Cove: 16:28.

Cove to Mastrick: 17:00, 19:04.

Mastrick to Cove: 18:05.

Route 11

Northfield to Woodend: 10:08, 13:38, 17:08.

Woodend to Northfield: 11:07, 14:38, 18:08.

Northfield to Craigiebuckler: 11:53, 15:23, 18:53.

Cragiebuckler to Northfield: 12:49, 16:19.

Cragiebuckler to Broad Street: 19:39.

Route 12

Torry to Heathryfold: 08:46, 10:09, 11:33, 12:57, 14:26, 16:03, 16:39, 17:39, 18:15, 18:40, 20:00.

Heathryfold to Torry: 09:30, 10:54, 12:18, 13:42, 15:18, 15:54, 16:54, 17:30, 17:58, 18:28, 19:25.

Guild Street to Heathryfold: 15:17.

Torry to Guild Street: 19:10.

Route 13

Hillhead to Wilkie Ave: 19:15

Wilkie Ave to Hillhead: 18:00

Wilkie Ave to Golf Links: 20:30

Route 15

Guild Street to Balnagask: 12:05, 15:05.

Balnagask to Guild Street: 19:15, 20:15.

Balnagask to Countesswells: 12:30, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:30.

Countesswells to Balnagask: 13:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:30, 19:30.

Route 17

Dyce to Fauldsgate: 10:39.

Fauldsgate to Dyce: 16:41.

Fauldsgate to Newhills: 12:03, 14:22.

Newhills to Fauldsgate: 13:20, 15:40.

Route 18

Dyce to Redmoss: 08:23, 18:23.

Redmoss to Dyce: 09:33, 19:09.

Dyce Rail to Adelphi: 20:10.

Route 19

Broad Street to Culter: 11:40.

Culter to Broad Street: 19:30.

Culter to Tillydrone: 12:30, 14:45, 15:30, 17:00, 17:45, 20:00.

Tillydrone to Culter: 13:35, 14:20, 15:50, 16:35, 18:14, 18:54.

Broad Street to Tillydrone: 13:53.

Tillydrone to Broad Street: 20:54.

Route 23

Adelphi to Heathryfold: 08:31, 09:07, 19:35.

Heathryfold to Raasay Gardens: 09:00, 09:36, 11:00, 11:36, 13:00, 13:36, 15:00, 15:36, 17:00, 17:36, 20:35, 21:23.

Rassay Gardens to Heathryfold: 10:01, 10:37, 12:01, 12:37, 14:01, 14:37, 16:02, 16:39, 17:03.

Heathryfold to SAC: 20:05.

Route 172

Fauldsgate to Adelphi: 19:40.

Route 3/3A

Guild Street to Cove: 12:56.

Cove to Mastrick: 13:31, 15:30.

Mastrick to Cove: 14:35, 16:40.

Cove to Gilcomston Park: 17:39.

Route X27

Guild Street to Dyce Rail: 13:40, 16:21.

Dyce Rail to Guild Street: 15:00, 17:30.