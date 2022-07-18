Aboyne experiences record high temperatures as sunseekers bask in warm weather across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aboyne experiences record high temperatures as sunseekers bask in warm weather across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
July 18, 2022, 8:14 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 10:07 pm
Sunseekers flocked to the Loch Morlich where it was advised against lighting a BBQ due to the extreme heat. Picture by Sandy McCook.

It is fair to say it has been a scorcher of a day with temperatures soaring to record highs in places like Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Previous recorded high temperatures have been smashed with areas experiencing hot weather, unprecedented for Scotland, infamous some would say for bad weather.

The Met Office issued red warnings for extreme for much of the southern part of the UK but across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, temperatures have soared.

Its been a scorcher for places like Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, which experienced temperatures of 31.3C, beating its previous high of 30.1C in June 2018.

The amber heat warning in place for much of Scotland will be in place until midnight on Tuesday, July, 19.

Forecasters have warned that Scotland’s highest recorded temperature of 32.9C could be topped this week.

Aviemore hit a temperature of 29.9C, which drew out the sunseekers out to Loch Morlich with crowds crammed into the small inland beach.

It was not advised to light BBQs are start fires at Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Many people were out on the water with paddleboards soaking up the rays and lets hope they came equipped with lots of sunscreen.

Signs were also put up at Loch Morlich that told visitors not to light any barbecues or fires in the extreme heat.

In addition due to the intense heat, train services were having to slow down to prevent damage to overhead electrical cables.

Transport Scotland’s resilience room is closely monitoring impacts across the transport network.

Minister for resilience Keith Brown chaired a Scottish Government Resilience Committee meeting to monitor the effects of the extreme weather.

Here is a list of places and the high temperatures they experienced on what was the hottest day in UK history.

  • Aboyne – 31.3C
  • Aviemore – 29.9C
  • Inverness – 23C
  • Elgin – 21.7C
  • Lossiemouth – 21.7C
  • Braemar – 28.6C
  • Aberdeen – 27.5C
  • Fyvie Castle – 27C
  • Dyce – 27.5C

The warm weather will continue into tomorrow where temperatures could be even higher, to discover the P&J’s top tips for warm weather like this, click here.

Paddleboarders on Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Sunseekers flocked to areas like Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Katie (11) and Penny (2) of Inverurie enjoy the shores of Loch Morling during the summer holidays. Picture by Sandy McCook.
While people are enjoying the sun they also cooled off in the waters of Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.

