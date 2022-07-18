Aboyne experiences record high temperatures as sunseekers bask in warm weather across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is fair to say it has been a scorcher of a day with temperatures soaring to record highs in places like Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Previous recorded high temperatures have been smashed with areas experiencing hot weather, unprecedented for Scotland, infamous some would say for bad weather.

The Met Office issued red warnings for extreme for much of the southern part of the UK but across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, temperatures have soared.

Its been a scorcher for places like Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, which experienced temperatures of 31.3C, beating its previous high of 30.1C in June 2018.

The amber heat warning in place for much of Scotland will be in place until midnight on Tuesday, July, 19.

Forecasters have warned that Scotland’s highest recorded temperature of 32.9C could be topped this week.

Aviemore hit a temperature of 29.9C, which drew out the sunseekers out to Loch Morlich with crowds crammed into the small inland beach.

Many people were out on the water with paddleboards soaking up the rays and lets hope they came equipped with lots of sunscreen.

Signs were also put up at Loch Morlich that told visitors not to light any barbecues or fires in the extreme heat.

In addition due to the intense heat, train services were having to slow down to prevent damage to overhead electrical cables.

Transport Scotland’s resilience room is closely monitoring impacts across the transport network.

Minister for resilience Keith Brown chaired a Scottish Government Resilience Committee meeting to monitor the effects of the extreme weather.

Here is a list of places and the high temperatures they experienced on what was the hottest day in UK history.

Aboyne – 31.3C

Aviemore – 29.9C

Inverness – 23C

Elgin – 21.7C

Lossiemouth – 21.7C

Braemar – 28.6C

Aberdeen – 27.5C

Fyvie Castle – 27C

Dyce – 27.5C

The warm weather will continue into tomorrow where temperatures could be even higher, to discover the P&J’s top tips for warm weather like this, click here.