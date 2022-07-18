New Aberdeen signing Luis Lopes already impressing in training as he readies for debut against Stirling Albion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Luis Lopes is already showing he is an ‘exciting’ signing just days after arriving at Pittodrie.

Secured on a three-year deal from Benfica, striker Lopes is Goodwin’s seventh signing of an ongoing summer rebuild.

The paperwork has been processed on Lopes’ Visa application, giving the green light to make a Dons debut against Stirling Albion on Tuesday.

Lopes was secured in a six-figure transfer from the Portuguese giants.

Goodwin confirmed Lopes will not be pitched in from the start against Stirling as he is short of full match fitness.

However, the gaffer insists Lopes, also known as ‘Duk’, is already showing his class in training – including long range screamers.

In another striker boost, Goodwin also confirmed Bojan Miovski’s Visa application is expected to be completed this week.

That will open the way for the North Macedonian international to make his debut against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Goodwin said: “In training today Luis showed some of his qualities in terms of his finishing.

“He has a hell of a strike on him from distance and always seems to work the goalkeeper.

“What I have seen in the flesh backs up the footage I have watched.

“It backs up all the reports I have had from the recruitment team that have seen him live.

“He is an exciting one, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“Luis still has a good fortnight of fitness work to get through before we consider him for a start.

“He is quite a strong guy, who is very good with his back to goal.

“Luis links the game up well and has good pace and power.

“He can play a number of different positions across the front-line.

“Luis can play off the left and off the right and can also play directly through the middle as well.

“He gives us some good options in the attacking third.”

Lopes set to feature as a substitute

Striker Lopes represented Portugal at under-18 and U19 level.

However, he made his Cape Verde senior international debut against Ecuador last month.

Lopes scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B.

He previously netted 18 times in 41 appearances for Benfica’s U23 side.

Although Lopes is set to make his Dons debut at Stirling, it will be off the bench.

Goodwin said: “Fitness wise he is a little bit behind the rest of the group.

“He has been training on his own as Benfica weren’t back for their pre-season prior to him coming here.

“He has been doing his own little programme, but will not be anywhere near the level of fitness required to play a full 90 minutes on Tuesday night.

“Luis also trained with the group on Sunday and trained with the sport scientist Graham Kirk on Friday and Saturday.

“It will take a little bit of time with him.”

Miovski’s Raith Rovers debut target

Lopes is the second striker signed during Jim Goodwin’s summer rebuild.

Attacker Miovski was also secured in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski trained with Aberdeen at their pre-season camp in Spain.

However, he was unable to travel to Scotland with the squad as he was waiting for his Visa to be processed.

Miovski signed a four-year deal with the Dons on June 25.

However, he is still waiting to make his debut due to Brexit red tape.

Goodwin hopes Miovski will be available to make his long-awaited first appearance at the weekend.

Goodwin said: “Miovski is probably another two or three days we would imagine.

“I would be confident of having Miovski available for the Raith Rovers game.

“We are optimistic about him being in by the end of the week.

“Miovski is different as he has been training and working to a programme the sports science team have given him.

“So we would expect him to come across in good shape.”

Barron ruled out of Stirling clash

Aberdeen will look to maintain their 100% start to the season when facing League Two Stirling Albion away from home.

The Reds have racked up back-to-back wins in the Premier Sports Cup, beating both Peterhead and Dumbarton 2-0.

Goodwin will be without injured midfielder Connor Barron for the Group A clash.

Aberdeen are currently locked in talks with Barron and his representative in a bid to tie the teen to an extended contract.

The Dons boss said: “The game is going to come too soon for Connor against Stirling, so he will not be available.”