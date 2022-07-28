WATCH: Meet some of the people at this week’s climate camp determined to change Aberdeen’s oil legacy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Climate activists have been setting up camp in Aberdeen for the next five days.

They hope the camps presence will stir up conversation, and action, in Europe’s oil capital.

Aiming to bring people together to help “fight for justice”, Climate Camp Scotland will take place over the next five days in St Fittick’s Park in Torry.

A range of workshops will be being run in the camp and a climate rally on Sunday will take place.

Benji Brown, one of the organisers of Climate Camp Scotland, has been setting up camp since 8am this morning.

He said: “As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, climate change is getting worse and worse.

“We need to stop burning fossil fuels if we want to have any hope of maintaining a habitable planet but instead we’re going backwards.

“The UK government has just approved the Jackdaw gas fields in the north sea which is likely to emit as many carbon emissions as the country of Ghana and there’s 29 more oil and gas projects in the pipeline.

“We’ve come to the oil capital of Europe some say in Aberdeen to take a stand because if our political leaders won’t act then we need to send a message. Change is not going to come from above we need to fight for it.”

‘Aberdeen needs to change’

Hundreds of people from across Scotland are expected to arrive tonight. Mr Brown said there had already been a good response from some local residents.

He added: “I would invite anyone who is around in Aberdeen over the next few days to come to the camp.

“We’ve got lots going on and we’ll also be hosting rallies on Sunday fighting for a just transition. So get involved and take action.”

Ru Helmore and Liam Mcallan

A couple of student from Aberdeen University had also run down to help set up for the next few days.

Ru Helmore and Liam Mcallan who have been involved with the Climate Action Group at Aberdeen University, said it was good to see an event like this in Aberdeen.

Ms Helmore, 23, said: “I feel like Aberdeen needs to change. It’s so known for being an oil city and it’s about time it starts changing its ways. Maybe it can pave the way for the rest of Scotland to diverge from fossil fuels and invest in some renewables.”

Mr Mcallan, 22, added: “It’s quite exciting times. It feels like a big turning point at the moment.

“There’s quite a lot of things going in the opposite direction in Aberdeen in particular but nationally and across the world it’s being acknowledged that fossil fuels aren’t a good investment in the first place let alone so damaging.

“So hopefully Aberdeen takes it positively on the whole and gets some good messages.”

Doug Haywood

Activist with Aberdeen Social Centre, Doug Haywood, said they would be setting up a “radical library” for the few days. A space where people can book swap and share opinions and knowledge on different issues.

He said: “If we’re going to move towards a just transition which we desperately need to do, then it needs to happen in the city first whether we like it or not.

“You don’t have to go very far from here to see parts of the city in Torry that have been incredibly badly affected and right now they’re being asked to be giving away some of the last green spaces that we’re standing on just now for yet more infrastructure for the oil industry.”

Scott Herrett

With Aberdeen being the Oil and Gas capital in Europe, Scott Herrett, an organiser with Friends of the Earth Scotland, said this dependency on the industry needs to change.

Mr Herrett, 46, said people in communities like Torry are essential in deciding what should come next in the north-east. Especially with the St Fittick’s Park – one of the few green spaces in the area – being under threat.

He said: “If the camp can sort of bring attention to that campaign and also try to ensure the long term future of the park. People talk about Duthie Park being the jewel in the crown of Aberdeen parks but for me St Fittick’s Park is the jewel in the crown.

“It seems like ludicrous that it would be destroyed to make way for this so-called energy transition zone.

“I would call on people who live in Aberdeen and have never been to St Fittick’s park to come down and just experience the camp go and have a walk in the park go and have a walk in the wetlands and then just really consider should this place be destroyed.”