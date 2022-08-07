IN PICTURES: Competitors attempt to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: Competitors attempt to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones

By Ross Hempseed
August 7, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 7:58 pm
dinnie stones
Competitors take on the legendary Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Competitors gathered in Potarch, Aberdeenshire for the annual Donald Dinnie Day, where they attempted to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones.

The Dinnie Stones are a pair of lifting stones, made famous when strongman Donald Dinnie carried them across the Potarch Bridge a length of  17ft 1.5 ins in 1860.

Made of granite with iron handles attached the stones weigh an impressive 332.49 kg combined.

Donald Dinnie Day, held this year on Sunday, August 9, is when competitors can attempt four different challenges.

These are carrying the stones either on you own or assisted and lifting the stone on your own or with assistance.

Most people have been able to lift the stone unassisted with only a handful carrying the stone unassisted one of which being Donald Dinnie.

In 2021, at a much smaller event due to Covid, Laurence Shahlaei set a new Guinness World Record continuous walk record with the Dinnie Stones.

A new crop of participants were hoping to join the ranks of successful men and women who from previous years.

The Gathering, which began in 2017, also includes the Donald Dinnie Games with 12 men competing across five categories to be crowned the winner.

 

Bill Crawford during his attempt to lift the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Chloe Brennan attempting to lift the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Grant Bigley lifting the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Dave Philips lifting the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Dave Philips puts down the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Red Wiard cor during her attempt to lift the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Red Wiard cor celebrating after lifting the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.<br /><img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-4635349" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-407x564.jpg" alt="" width="407" height="564" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-407x564.jpg 407w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-130x180.jpg 130w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-768x1063.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-1109x1536.jpg 1109w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-269x372.jpg 269w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-61x84.jpg 61w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-35x48.jpg 35w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb-832x1152.jpg 832w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/08/CJS-070822-2-28_45571367-3es4nvhsb.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 407px) 100vw, 407px" /> Travis McKinley lifting the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
A competitor during the Donald Dinnie Games. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Competitors participate in five categories to be crowned winner. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Most events involve carrying or holding heavy rocks similar to the Dinnie Stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Majority of the competitors don kilts, the sign of a true Scotsman. Picture by Chris Sumner.
The crowd watched on as competitors attempted to carry the weighty stones. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Over 15 competitors attempted to take on the five grueling challenges. Picture by Chris Sumner.

[[title]]