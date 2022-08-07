IN PICTURES: Competitors attempt to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Competitors gathered in Potarch, Aberdeenshire for the annual Donald Dinnie Day, where they attempted to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones.

The Dinnie Stones are a pair of lifting stones, made famous when strongman Donald Dinnie carried them across the Potarch Bridge a length of 17ft 1.5 ins in 1860.

Made of granite with iron handles attached the stones weigh an impressive 332.49 kg combined.

Donald Dinnie Day, held this year on Sunday, August 9, is when competitors can attempt four different challenges.

These are carrying the stones either on you own or assisted and lifting the stone on your own or with assistance.

Most people have been able to lift the stone unassisted with only a handful carrying the stone unassisted one of which being Donald Dinnie.

In 2021, at a much smaller event due to Covid, Laurence Shahlaei set a new Guinness World Record continuous walk record with the Dinnie Stones.

A new crop of participants were hoping to join the ranks of successful men and women who from previous years.

The Gathering, which began in 2017, also includes the Donald Dinnie Games with 12 men competing across five categories to be crowned the winner.