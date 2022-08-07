Aberdeen Chinese takeaway to close after fuel prices soar to more than £10,000 a quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Chinese takeaway to close after fuel prices soar to more than £10,000 a quarter

By Cameron Roy
August 7, 2022, 7:46 pm
Royal Crown Chinese Takeaway in Aberdeen will be closing if the rate increases by that amount. Supplied by Cameron Roy.
Royal Crown Chinese Takeaway in Aberdeen will be closing if the rate increases by that amount. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

An Aberdeen Chinese takeaway is planning on closing up shop after its gas bill rose from £1,000 to more than £10,000 per quarter, in a matter of months.

While Martin Tang’s family have owned the Royal Crown Chinese Takeaway in Torry for almost 50 years, he now says he is now being forced to close due to rising fuel costs.

And – not only has his gas bill gone through the roof – he is facing an electricity bill of more than £4,000, up from £1,300 last quarter.

‘It was just so unbelievable’

That is an extra £11,700 the 62-year-old will need to find each quarter to make ends meet.

It is the biggest crisis he has faced in the business, that he has been running on Crombie Road, since 2002.

“At the beginning of last week, when I received the first bill, it was a shocker. It is still a shocker to me,” he said.

“My utility bills, have been steadily rising for the last 10 to 15 years but it has never increased by such an amount.

“It was just so unbelievable, how they cannot justify that?

“It’s just not workable for me as a small business, I am going to have to close down the shop altogether.”

The shop has been owned by the family in Torry for almost 50 years. Picture by Cameron Roy.

When the electricity bill first came through the door it was originally for more than £5,000.

But Mr Tang queried it and it was reduced to around £4,000 after another meter reading was taken.

He has since been in contact with his provider, SSE Scottish Hydro, since another bill first came through the door two weeks ago.

‘There is no way I can find that kind of money’

He has received offers for a fixed-term contract with energy suppliers, but he says they are unaffordable.

He said: “There’s no way around it because I am looking at the new contract they are quoting me and it is around £31,000 a year.

“There is no way I can find that kind of money.

“I currently charge £6.50 for a chicken curry, I just I can’t even contemplate how much I would have to charge my customer before I can break even.”

The busy and popular shop in Torry has a loyal customer base, and does not use Just eat or Deliveroo.

Staff to lose jobs

One of its employees, Natalie Hood, said: “Mr Tang phoned me last night and said ‘we might not open tomorrow’.

“It is going to pull the rug out underneath us. I wouldn’t have a job. There would be no notice either.”

The 43-year-old, originally from Dundee, added: “His blood pressure has been going up over the past few weeks.”

Mr Tang believes that businesses have been making profits while communities suffer.

He continued: “I often think some of the big firms out there are just there to make money that they don’t consider about the ordinary people – the normal people.

“There’s no way I can continue on any of these prices that they have quoted me.

“It looks like I won’t be retiring until I find another part-time job or something.”

A spokeswoman for SSE said: “As a responsible business, SSE Energy Solutions is committed to engaging with all customer queries.

“Our customer services team will be in contact with Mr Yang tomorrow, Monday, discuss his account and work towards a resolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]