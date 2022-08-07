North cyclists Neah Evans and Finn Crockett deliver memorable road race medals at the Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

North cyclists Neah Evans and Finn Crockett deliver memorable road race medals at the Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2022, 8:00 pm
Scotland's Neah Evans on the podium with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Scotland's Neah Evans on the podium with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

North cyclists Neah Evans and Finn Crockett both had reasons to celebrate after winning road race medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Evans picked up her third medal of these Games, taking her career tally to five, after a great sprint finish on the 112km route in Warwick.

The Cuminestown rider had been part of a large peloton for most of the race, which had reeled in any competitors who dared to launch an attack. But, emerging from the pack in the home straight, Evans found the legs to push Australia’s Georgia Baker all the way and take a superb silver.

In the subsequent race, Games debutant Crockett added another medal for the cycling squad as the road specialist took a deserved bronze.

Australia's Georgia Baker celebrates winning gold as Scotland's Neah Evans (right) takes silver during the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Australia’s Georgia Baker celebrates winning gold as Scotland’s Neah Evans (right) takes silver during the Women’s Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

For Evans, it means a little bit of history as she is the first female Scottish cyclist to win three medals at a single Games. It adds to her silver and bronze medals on the track last week, in the points race and individual pursuit respectively.

“There’s been some impressive Scottish cyclists so to actually get three medals at one Games is going to take a while to sink in, especially as it’s across two disciplines,” said Evans.

“Did I have any expectations of a medal? Absolutely not. It was very much a case of seeing what I’d got and if I can, help Anna out. Just wing it and see what happens.

“I thought it was coming to the sprint and all eyes were on me. I couldn’t let Anna (Shackley) down in this one.

“It was almost waiting on someone else to do it – I don’t even know how far you sprint from in a road race!

“I almost didn’t realise until I crossed the line, which was cool.”

Evans paid tribute to the efforts of her Scotland team-mate Shackley, who led several breakaway efforts during the race, to counter the fact she had not done a road race in three years.

“It was the Tour of Scotland in 2019 and that was my only road race that year,” added Evans. “I’ve not got much experience to fall back on, so to have Anna there to move me up at the right time – I couldn’t have done it without her.”

In the men’s road race, Strathpeffer’s Crockett was hugely impressed at coming away with a medal.

Having taken an unexpected place in the time trial on Thursday, Crockett stayed with the leading pack until the closing stages and added to his burgeoning reputation as one of the best road cyclists on the circuit.

“It was so close between me and Matthew Teggart from Northern Ireland and, when I found out the news, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “For a nation like Scotland to get a medal at the road race, especially with the talent that’s here, I just can’t believe it.

“The attacks started pretty early and it was hard, but Sean (Flynn) my teammate did an amazing job covering the moves and help me out at the finish. To get a medal – unreal!

Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men’s road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

“I’m just soaking it all in at the moment. There was that wave of pure emotion afterwards and I really just felt like crying. This is such a big thing for Scotland and Scottish Cycling.

“To get two medals from the women’s and the men’s is just unbelievable and it just goes to show you how up and coming and talented these Scottish cyclists are. I just can’t believe it.

“It’s surreal. I can’t wait to see my family and my girlfriend and celebrate with them.”

“We’re in a group of half of Ineos’ riders, so it was always going to be a tough ask. To show I can produce results at this level is great and hopefully it helps with next year and my progression throughout the sport. We’ll see what happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]