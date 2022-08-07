North cyclists Neah Evans and Finn Crockett deliver memorable road race medals at the Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North cyclists Neah Evans and Finn Crockett both had reasons to celebrate after winning road race medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Evans picked up her third medal of these Games, taking her career tally to five, after a great sprint finish on the 112km route in Warwick.

The Cuminestown rider had been part of a large peloton for most of the race, which had reeled in any competitors who dared to launch an attack. But, emerging from the pack in the home straight, Evans found the legs to push Australia’s Georgia Baker all the way and take a superb silver.

In the subsequent race, Games debutant Crockett added another medal for the cycling squad as the road specialist took a deserved bronze.

For Evans, it means a little bit of history as she is the first female Scottish cyclist to win three medals at a single Games. It adds to her silver and bronze medals on the track last week, in the points race and individual pursuit respectively.

“There’s been some impressive Scottish cyclists so to actually get three medals at one Games is going to take a while to sink in, especially as it’s across two disciplines,” said Evans.

“Did I have any expectations of a medal? Absolutely not. It was very much a case of seeing what I’d got and if I can, help Anna out. Just wing it and see what happens.

“I thought it was coming to the sprint and all eyes were on me. I couldn’t let Anna (Shackley) down in this one.

“It was almost waiting on someone else to do it – I don’t even know how far you sprint from in a road race!

“I almost didn’t realise until I crossed the line, which was cool.”

When you become the first female Scottish Cyclist to win 3️⃣ medals at the same Commonwealth Games! History Maker @neahevans🌟💫#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Zv1Cfqnidq — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 7, 2022

Evans paid tribute to the efforts of her Scotland team-mate Shackley, who led several breakaway efforts during the race, to counter the fact she had not done a road race in three years.

“It was the Tour of Scotland in 2019 and that was my only road race that year,” added Evans. “I’ve not got much experience to fall back on, so to have Anna there to move me up at the right time – I couldn’t have done it without her.”

In the men’s road race, Strathpeffer’s Crockett was hugely impressed at coming away with a medal.

Having taken an unexpected place in the time trial on Thursday, Crockett stayed with the leading pack until the closing stages and added to his burgeoning reputation as one of the best road cyclists on the circuit.

“It was so close between me and Matthew Teggart from Northern Ireland and, when I found out the news, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “For a nation like Scotland to get a medal at the road race, especially with the talent that’s here, I just can’t believe it.

“The attacks started pretty early and it was hard, but Sean (Flynn) my teammate did an amazing job covering the moves and help me out at the finish. To get a medal – unreal!

“I’m just soaking it all in at the moment. There was that wave of pure emotion afterwards and I really just felt like crying. This is such a big thing for Scotland and Scottish Cycling.

“To get two medals from the women’s and the men’s is just unbelievable and it just goes to show you how up and coming and talented these Scottish cyclists are. I just can’t believe it.

“It’s surreal. I can’t wait to see my family and my girlfriend and celebrate with them.”

“We’re in a group of half of Ineos’ riders, so it was always going to be a tough ask. To show I can produce results at this level is great and hopefully it helps with next year and my progression throughout the sport. We’ll see what happens.”