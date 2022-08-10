‘Massive mistake’: Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Pitstop cafe next to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Aberdeenshire is urging customers to check their bank accounts.

After an error by its bank, card payments made at the roadside eatery, north of Inverurie, have been returned to the customer – leaving the small business £800 out of pocket.

Saying it would “hugely appreciate it” if the money was paid back to the business, owners said it was a big loss for a small business.

A post on Instagram said: “Due to a massive mistake that out online bank has made, all of our card payments for last week are being returned to the customer for the goods they have had.

“This is crippling for us and amounts to almost £800.

“Please check your account for a payment from The Pitstop in the next five days.

“We would hugely appreciate it if customers could pay the amount back to us, but you are under no obligation to do so at all.

“We apologise for this. It’s absolutely crippling for such a small business.”

Will bank pay back Pitstop cafe for mistake?

Asked by a follower if the bank would stump up for its mistake, the Pitstop commented: “We’ve had some advice from a friend who working in banking.

“Potentially in the long run we may be due compensation, but in the short term, the money will be returned and all we can do is raise a complaint.

“We have been told they have acted incorrectly.”

The business, aboard a refitted bus by the side of the A96, was taken over by Kirstie and Kenny Meldrum in February.

The Pitstop can be found on the eastbound side of the A96, just west of Pitcaple.