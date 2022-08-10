‘Massive mistake’: Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Massive mistake’: Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800

By Louise Glen
August 10, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 11:00 am
The new owners Katie and Kenny Meldrum, outside the Pitstop in Pitcaple. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The new owners Katie and Kenny Meldrum, outside the Pitstop in Pitcaple. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The Pitstop cafe next to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Aberdeenshire is urging customers to check their bank accounts.

After an error by its bank, card payments made at the roadside eatery, north of Inverurie, have been returned to the customer – leaving the small business £800 out of pocket.

Saying it would “hugely appreciate it” if the money was paid back to the business, owners said it was a big loss for a small business.

A post on Instagram said: “Due to a massive mistake that out online bank has made, all of our card payments for last week are being returned to the customer for the goods they have had.

“This is crippling for us and amounts to almost £800.

“Please check your account for a payment from The Pitstop in the next five days.

“We would hugely appreciate it if customers could pay the amount back to us, but you are under no obligation to do so at all.

“We apologise for this. It’s absolutely crippling for such a small business.”

Will bank pay back Pitstop cafe for mistake?

Asked by a follower if the bank would stump up for its mistake, the Pitstop commented: “We’ve had some advice from a friend who working in banking.

“Potentially in the long run we may be due compensation, but in the short term, the money will be returned and all we can do is raise a complaint.

“We have been told they have acted incorrectly.”

The business, aboard a refitted bus by the side of the A96, was taken over by Kirstie and Kenny Meldrum in February.

The Pitstop can be found on the eastbound side of the A96, just west of Pitcaple.

