The bus is back: New owners thrilled to welcome back regulars to famous Pitstop cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

The bus is back: New owners thrilled to welcome back regulars to famous Pitstop cafe

By Craig Munro
February 23, 2022, 9:13 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 9:14 pm
Kirstie and Kenny Meldrum outside the Pitstop cafe. Picture by Wullie Marr
Kirstie and Kenny Meldrum outside the Pitstop cafe. Picture by Wullie Marr

Regulars were greeted by a pair of new faces and a reassuringly familiar menu when the famous Pitstop cafe on the A96 reopened its doors following a change in management.

Roy Minty handed over the keys to the instantly recognisable bus-based diner to married couple Katie and Kenny Meldrum after he retired last month.

And despite Mr Meldrum having more than 20 years of experience as a head chef, nothing has been taken off the menu or changed too dramatically.

Mrs Meldrum said: “I think people were expecting us to change it to a vegan, Michelin-starred bus, but actually we’ve just taken the amazing dishes Roy’s built over the years and pushed it forward a little bit, evolved it I guess.

“That’s how the regulars have taken it today, they’ve realised we’re not trying to do anything different. We’ve just added things and put our own twist on it.”

Katie and Kenny, the new owners of the Pit Stop in Pitcaple. Picture by Wullie Marr

Those regulars were introduced to the couple by Mr Minty’s granddaughter Faye, who used to work alongside her granddad at the Pitstop.

Former English teacher Mrs Meldrum said: “We really wanted Roy’s clientele back, for them to know it was more or less still the same set-up.

“We had some new customers as well, people who were taking pictures and putting them on our Facebook page.

“We’ve had lovely feedback, it’s just been a great first day.”

‘All the classics’ still offered

Among the classics that remain on the menu are the legendary massive breakfast that was showered with praise by the P&J’s own Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair during their review last month.

Mrs Meldrum said: “We’ve added things and we’ve not even got a full menu on for what we’ve planned.

“We’ll take on board people’s opinions, but equally we have to remain true to ourselves and our vision for the bus.

“There’s a few new things, but all the classics are there, and people have said things like there’s no onions or fried bread – there is, we’re just not putting it on the menu.

“If you ask, if we can accommodate we’ll definitely do it.”

The Pitstop can be found on the eastbound side of the A96, just west of Pitcaple.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal