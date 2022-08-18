No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There will be no trains operating across the north and north-east today due to strike action.

Thousands of RMT members are striking on Thursday and Saturday over an ongoing pay dispute with Network Rail.

Only around a fifth of services across the UK will run as a result.

All Aberdeen, Inverness and West Highland Line services will be cut off throughout the day.

Although ScotRail staff are not directly involved in the dispute, the strike action will have a knock-on effect on their ability to provide services.

Many of the Network Rail staff members are responsible for critical safety roles, including signalers and conductors.

ℹ️ Following today’s strike action by RMT members of Network Rail, we've increased the number of routes our skeleton service covers to include Fife & the Borders as well as the Central Belt. These limited services start at 07:30 & end at 18:30. Check your last train home! — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 18, 2022

The strikes are only planned for two days but disruption is also expected on the evenings before and mornings after.

ScotRail previously warned passengers that journeys would be disrupted for up to five days this week.

A skeleton timetable will be in place with trains only running on 11 routes in the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders.

These will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The train company has said this is double the number of services that ran during the strikes which took place last month.

Passengers across Scotland are encouraged to check their journey online in advance of going to the station.