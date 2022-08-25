Workers risk lives collecting 2,871 bags of AWPR roadside rubbish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers have risked their lives clearing almost 3,000 bags of rubbish from the side of the Aberdeen Bypass due to the actions of “selfish” litterbugs.

Transport Scotland, which is responsible for keeping the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) clean of rubbish, has filled 2,871 bags with litter collected from all along the road since May 2019.

Although the impact of Covid lockdowns resulted in a lot less rubbish being picked up in 2020, sadly the volume of litter collected in 2021 was much higher.

And if the amount of bags of AWPR roadside rubbish being filled continues at the rate it has so far this year, 2022 could be the worst year yet.

Why dropping litter on the AWPR risks lives

Transport Scotland workers collect rubbish from the sides of the Aberdeen bypass every year between April and November.

They don’t do the work over the winter months due to poor weather conditions, and the need to focus on winter services.

However, keeping the bypass free from litter is very dangerous in any season.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The process of collecting litter from the side of the AWPR places road workers right next to high-speed traffic, which can be dangerous.

“However, this type of work would be unnecessary if everyone took their litter home with them.

“We continue to ask road users to consider the safety of workers, not to mention the environment, before throwing litter from their vehicles”.

Just how much rubbish has been cleared from the bypass exactly over the years?

In 2019, which is the first year Transport Scotland recorded how much rubbish it cleared from the AWPR, 733 bags were collected.

And the single worst month for litter louts was recorded in May that year, when 208 bags were stuffed with litter.

This is likely due to it being the first recorded month of litter-picking since the bypass first fully opened in February 2019.

In 2020, just 497 bags of litter were collected, and this is due to the impact of Covid lockdowns.

However, by 2021 once restrictions had eased and the AWPR was busier, a whopping 1,019 bags were picked up by Transport Scotland workers.

By the end of July in 2021, 604 bags were recorded.

According to the latest data, 622 have been collected this year as of the end of July.

So if the volume of litter needing cleared goes on at the rate it has been so far this year, 2022 could be the worst year on record.

71% of Scotland’s primary roads ‘blighted’ by litter, says national campaign

Keep Scotland Beautiful, the charity that campaigns to reduce litter and waste all across the country, says litter on the side of roads is a major problem for both the environment and Scotland’s image in the eyes of tourists.

Heather McLaughlin, campaigns coordinator for the organisation, said “roadside litter is difficult, dangerous, and expensive to clean up”.

She continued: “Unfortunately, our national surveys show that 78% of A-roads and main roads are blighted with food and drink items, all of which should have been binned or recycled.

“And 91% of Scots believe that roadside litter negatively impacts visitors’ perceptions of our beautiful country.

“Every day road workers put their lives at risk clearing litter from routes across Scotland, litter generated by the selfish behaviour of those who seem to be unable to follow a simple message.

“Bin your litter, or take it home.”

