‘Stop swithering’: Aberdeen business leader urges ambitious companies to ‘jump in’ to £50,000 growth competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘Stop swithering’: Aberdeen business leader urges ambitious companies to ‘jump in’ to £50,000 growth competition

By Kelly Wilson
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Bob Keiller is urging north-east businesses to get involved with growth competition.
Bob Keiller is urging north-east businesses to get involved with growth competition.

Businesses across the north and north-east are being urged to get involved in a £50,000 growth competition.

Sir Tom Hunter and the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), along with others, have come together to launch Scaleup Scotland2.0, aimed at backing the country’s scaling companies.

The programme is being supported by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Asco chairman Bob Keiller who will be offering his advice and guidance to the successful applicants.

It is focused on businesses potentially able to achieve more than £100m in turnover and will offer intensive strategic support to an initial cohort of 12.

‘Jump in’ and apply

Mr Keiller said: “I have supported Scaleup Scotland from the start.

“With SNIB now involved it can move to another level. I am looking forward to helping ambitious companies on their growth journey.

“Any companies that are swithering about applying should jump in.

“Scotland has a good eco system for supporting entrepreneurs, but Scaleup Scotland stands out when it comes to helping established businesses grow.”

The package of support is estimated to be valued in excess of £50,000 each.

Host of well-known business leaders

Alongside advice and mentoring from some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, including Mr Keiller, Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Tom Hunter and retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis, they will also receive strategic consultancy support.

Chief executives take part in quarterly retreats to focus on common challenges through a mixture of specialist and peer to peer learning experiences.

Multi-millionaire businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom said: “Through our existing ScaleUp Scotland programme we recognised we needed to deliver a programme for the next level up and that’s what we are doing with the 2.0 version offering far more tailored, one to one sectoral growth support.

Sir Tom Hunter.

“Multiple studies, including our own commissioned by Oxford Economics, detail precisely why Scotland needs more scale-ups – this programme will provide precise, laser focussed support to high growth businesses with massive ambition.

“Scotland fundamentally needs far more ambitious scale-ups and to enable them we have to offer the right support – our economy depends on scale-ups, they are the engine of growth and prosperity so if we want to deliver a ten-year growth strategy this is one starting point.”

The programme will require a contribution of £10k per business towards costs.

Help grow the economy

SNIB chairman Willie Watt said: “I am delighted that the bank is partnering with the Hunter Foundation to launch this exciting programme to Scotland’s scale-up companies.

“The ScaleUp2.0 programme aligns with the bank’s missions and a key strategic priority for the bank is to support businesses looking to scale.

Willie Watt, chairman of the Scottish National Investment Bank.

“The bank is committed to investing in innovation and industries of the future with the aim of supporting a more resilient and productive economy.

“We know that the success of high growth business is critical to boosting Scotland’s productivity and this programme not only looks to address the financing gap for scale-up businesses but will provide future business leaders with mentoring and expert advice to support their growth ambitions.

“This will enable CEOs to take a longer-term approach to value creation and help Scotland to build more home-grown businesses.”

Companies should email scaleupscotland@thehunterfoundation.co.uk with entries closing on Monday 19th September at midnight.

All applicants whether successful or not will be offered both advice on their propositions and signposting to ongoing support.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Caol Ila Distillery has reopened its doors on Islay Picture shows; Caol Ila Distillery . Caol Ila Distillery, Islay. Supplied by Caol Ila Distillery/Diageo Date; 04/08/2022
See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the…
0
Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Is first-class post really quicker than second-class?
Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd?
0
UK consumers are facing rocketing bills for their gas and electricity.
North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills
1
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross
Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross
Post Thumbnail
Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's…
0
Harbour Energy's Tolmount platform is responsible for part of the increase.
UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months
1
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
The Spar shop at Victoria Road, Torry.
Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0