Woman, 31, taken to hospital after collapsing in Inverness

A 31-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in Inverness.

Emergency teams were called to a premises on Church Street this evening.

The woman has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police have launched an inquiry to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance at a premises on Church Street, Inverness after a person was found unresponsive.

“A 31-year-old woman is in hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”