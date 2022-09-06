UK farms must be at ‘top of their game’ to survive amid unparalleled industry change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK farms must be at ‘top of their game’ to survive amid unparalleled industry change

By Nancy Nicolson
September 6, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:07 am
The latest farm management advice predicts dairy and arable farms may do well, while grazing and intensive livestock sectors stand to lose out.
There will be more variation in UK farm performance next year than ever before, according to the latest edition of the John Nix Farm Management Pocketbook.

There will be more variation in UK farm performance next year than ever before, according to the latest edition of the John Nix Farm Management Pocketbook.

The book’s author, Graham Redman, predicts dairy and arable farms may do very well from higher milk and grain prices, while grazing and intensive livestock sectors “on balance” stand to lose out.

“This is an opportunity for some and a big concern for other farmers.

“Planning for the year and thinking about capturing the opportunities while mitigating the risks is vital in these particularly uncertain times,” he adds.

The book provides farm management guidance and budgeting figures for 2023.

Industry change unparalleled

In the foreword, the agricultural elder statesman Lord Don Curry acknowledges the amount of change engulfing the industry is without parallel.

He cites the fundamental transformation in agricultural policy, especially in England.

Lord Curry also refers to the slow-burn changes from the emerging post-Brexit trade deals that may undercut domestic standards, as well as the war in Ukraine, which is affecting grain and fertiliser markets.

The hands of a farmer close-up holding a handful of wheat grains in a wheat field

However, Lord Curry points out the recent government food strategy places increasing importance on UK-produced food.

The pocketbook has a series of whole-farm costings showing the profit and loss of key farm systems.

It includes both figures from the average and the better performers which demonstrate the wide variations in budgeted profitability in 2023 between sectors and farmer performances.

‘To survive managers must be at top of their game’

The costings show the difference between average and best performance is considerable.

Mr Redman states: “To survive, let alone thrive, managers must be at the top of their game in the years ahead.”

The book is updated for 2023 with over 100 enterprises, showing overheads, capital and other farming costs.

It gives a guide to agricultural policies, as well as interpreting trade patterns and the current agricultural economics.

It has new sections on carbon markets, regenerative farming, agroforestry, undersown barley, diversifications and, for the first time, farm health and safety statistics.

More details have been included for whole-crop forage, straw in gross margins and other issues.

For more information or to purchase a copy, visit theandersonscentre.co.uk/shop

