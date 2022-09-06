UK farms must be at ‘top of their game’ to survive amid unparalleled industry change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There will be more variation in UK farm performance next year than ever before, according to the latest edition of the John Nix Farm Management Pocketbook.

The book’s author, Graham Redman, predicts dairy and arable farms may do very well from higher milk and grain prices, while grazing and intensive livestock sectors “on balance” stand to lose out.

“This is an opportunity for some and a big concern for other farmers.

“Planning for the year and thinking about capturing the opportunities while mitigating the risks is vital in these particularly uncertain times,” he adds.

The book provides farm management guidance and budgeting figures for 2023.

Industry change unparalleled

In the foreword, the agricultural elder statesman Lord Don Curry acknowledges the amount of change engulfing the industry is without parallel.

He cites the fundamental transformation in agricultural policy, especially in England.

Lord Curry also refers to the slow-burn changes from the emerging post-Brexit trade deals that may undercut domestic standards, as well as the war in Ukraine, which is affecting grain and fertiliser markets.

However, Lord Curry points out the recent government food strategy places increasing importance on UK-produced food.

The pocketbook has a series of whole-farm costings showing the profit and loss of key farm systems.

It includes both figures from the average and the better performers which demonstrate the wide variations in budgeted profitability in 2023 between sectors and farmer performances.

‘To survive managers must be at top of their game’

The costings show the difference between average and best performance is considerable.

Mr Redman states: “To survive, let alone thrive, managers must be at the top of their game in the years ahead.”

The book is updated for 2023 with over 100 enterprises, showing overheads, capital and other farming costs.

It gives a guide to agricultural policies, as well as interpreting trade patterns and the current agricultural economics.

It has new sections on carbon markets, regenerative farming, agroforestry, undersown barley, diversifications and, for the first time, farm health and safety statistics.

More details have been included for whole-crop forage, straw in gross margins and other issues.

