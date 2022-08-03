Councils across north and north-east considering ‘warm banks’ to help residents with energy bills this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councils across north and north-east considering ‘warm banks’ to help residents with energy bills this winter

By Lauren Taylor
August 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 7:23 am
Couple looking at energy bill.
Councils are already planning ways to help struggling residents as the cost of living continues to soar.

With energy costs rocketing, councils are already considering ways to help people over the winter – including introducing “warm banks”.

Winter has always been a difficult time for some, but with the cost-of-living crisis deepening thousands have been left worried about heating their homes.

In May, the government announced an energy costs support package – worth £400 per household – in response to predictions that bills would rise to £2,800 for the average household in October.

But today, families across the country have been warned they could face an annual energy bill in excess of £3,600 this winter.

Some councils are discussing opening public buildings as “warm banks” for people at risk of freezing in the cold winter months.

Aberdeen City Council is planning to promote its wide network of libraries and community spaces for people to stay warm.

It is hoped these spaces will give people the opportunity to stay warm where required.

Councils are considering using libraries as “warm banks” to give people a place to heat up.

Live Life Aberdeenshire – which delivers sports and culture services on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council – is planning to give access to showers and other amenities at the facilities to help those struggling with the rising energy costs.

These community and sports centres are part of the local authority’s resilience efforts.

During the recent storms, they provided access to hot showers, hot drinks, Wifi and charging points for hundreds of residents without heat or power.

Council buildings will ‘always be warm and welcoming’

Maggie Sandison, chief executive of Shetland Islands Council, said residents are always welcome in council buildings.

She said: “Council premises will always be warm and welcoming places however the most important function we have is to ensure people access the support they need from our and our partners’ services.”

The Anchor Service and the Living Well Hubs along with other council services will continue supporting households particularly challenged by the cost of living.

There is a danger that those struggling to pay high energy bills may end up living in dangerously cold conditions. Photo by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock

Voluntary Action Shetland signed up for the Fuel Bank Foundation – a national organisation providing fuel vouchers to low-income households – on behalf of Shetland Islands Council.

The council estimates that around £10,000 has been provided to households across Shetland since last October.

Supporting people to be ‘comfortable in their own homes’

However, in Orkney, warm banks would be challenging for residents to access because the community is so rural and remote.

Orkney Islands Council is focusing on other actions which could help households improve their energy efficiency.

A spokeswoman said: “Orkney already has public spaces where people are very welcome to call in to warm up on a cold day, including facilities run by the council, but we feel that a better approach is to support people to be comfortable in their own homes.”

The council recently secured over £1.25million from the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Scotland scheme.

From 2021 to 2022 the scheme supported 116 private households with a range of insulating and heating measures.

Councils are referring people to local charities for support. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The council has been working to raise awareness of the Scottish Welfare Fund and has been referring people to Thaw Orkney – a local charity supporting residents with electricity vouchers and credits.

Moray Council is also focusing on other ways to help residents over the winter months.

A council spokeswoman said: “We’re currently considering what additional support we can provide to those struggling with heating over winter.

“We would encourage anyone concerned with their financial situation to contact the money advice services on offer by searching for Money Advice Moray.”

Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are also working hard to make sure people in our communities know where they can get help.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Big Food Appeal highlights where your nearest foodbank is, and is also working to reduce the stigma surrounding food poverty.

We have also pulled together all the information you need to know about children’s meals this summer.

Initiatives across the north and north-east helping communities struggling with rising energy bills:

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here. 

