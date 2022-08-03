Councils across north and north-east considering ‘warm banks’ to help residents with energy bills this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With energy costs rocketing, councils are already considering ways to help people over the winter – including introducing “warm banks”.

Winter has always been a difficult time for some, but with the cost-of-living crisis deepening thousands have been left worried about heating their homes.

In May, the government announced an energy costs support package – worth £400 per household – in response to predictions that bills would rise to £2,800 for the average household in October.

But today, families across the country have been warned they could face an annual energy bill in excess of £3,600 this winter.

Some councils are discussing opening public buildings as “warm banks” for people at risk of freezing in the cold winter months.

Aberdeen City Council is planning to promote its wide network of libraries and community spaces for people to stay warm.

It is hoped these spaces will give people the opportunity to stay warm where required.

Live Life Aberdeenshire – which delivers sports and culture services on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council – is planning to give access to showers and other amenities at the facilities to help those struggling with the rising energy costs.

These community and sports centres are part of the local authority’s resilience efforts.

During the recent storms, they provided access to hot showers, hot drinks, Wifi and charging points for hundreds of residents without heat or power.

Council buildings will ‘always be warm and welcoming’

Maggie Sandison, chief executive of Shetland Islands Council, said residents are always welcome in council buildings.

She said: “Council premises will always be warm and welcoming places however the most important function we have is to ensure people access the support they need from our and our partners’ services.”

The Anchor Service and the Living Well Hubs along with other council services will continue supporting households particularly challenged by the cost of living.

Voluntary Action Shetland signed up for the Fuel Bank Foundation – a national organisation providing fuel vouchers to low-income households – on behalf of Shetland Islands Council.

The council estimates that around £10,000 has been provided to households across Shetland since last October.

Supporting people to be ‘comfortable in their own homes’

However, in Orkney, warm banks would be challenging for residents to access because the community is so rural and remote.

Orkney Islands Council is focusing on other actions which could help households improve their energy efficiency.

A spokeswoman said: “Orkney already has public spaces where people are very welcome to call in to warm up on a cold day, including facilities run by the council, but we feel that a better approach is to support people to be comfortable in their own homes.”

The council recently secured over £1.25million from the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Scotland scheme.

From 2021 to 2022 the scheme supported 116 private households with a range of insulating and heating measures.

The council has been working to raise awareness of the Scottish Welfare Fund and has been referring people to Thaw Orkney – a local charity supporting residents with electricity vouchers and credits.

Moray Council is also focusing on other ways to help residents over the winter months.

A council spokeswoman said: “We’re currently considering what additional support we can provide to those struggling with heating over winter.

“We would encourage anyone concerned with their financial situation to contact the money advice services on offer by searching for Money Advice Moray.”

