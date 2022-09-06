Sea stars! Oban lifeboat crew to feature in BBC 2 documentary Saving Lives at Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sea stars! Oban lifeboat crew to feature in BBC 2 documentary Saving Lives at Sea

By Cameron Roy
September 6, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 3:40 pm
Oban lifeboat crew (left to righ) Kevin Lockhart, Leonie Mead and Tom Kennedy. Supplied by Oban RNLI.
Oban lifeboat crew (left to righ) Kevin Lockhart, Leonie Mead and Tom Kennedy. Supplied by Oban RNLI.

The Oban volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew will feature in an upcoming BBC 2 documentary.

They are set to star in the seventh series of the popular show Saving Lives at Sea.

It follows the daring lifesaving work of RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

Featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, the primetime documentary series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the crew.

The episode featuring the Oban crew will be broadcast on Thursday at 8pm on BBC 2, and will be available on the iPlayer afterwards.

It will tell the story of how the crew helped an injured walker on a geology course trip to the island of Kerrera in April 2019. Other crews will also feature.

The rescue happened somewhere on Kerrera Island.

The Press & Journal covered the rescue mission at the time. It involved a group of students from Glasgow University had been climbing, and one fell from a cliff.

Tom Kennedy, is an Oban RNLI mechanic and a crew member who will appear in the upcoming episode.

Pain had to be brought under control

He said: “The young woman had fallen and dislocated her knee and I was soon asked to go ashore as I am qualified to administer advanced pain relief.

“She was sore and scared but once we’d brought her pain under control she cheered up and we were able to get her safely to the lifeboat and then on to meet an ambulance on the mainland.”

The Oban all-weather Trent class lifeboat.

Oban lifeboat station operates its all-weather Trent class lifeboat from one of the oldest buildings in the fishing port.

Due to the area’s popularity with tourists, it’s one of the busiest all-weather lifeboat stations in Scotland.

Oban’s first class crew member

An important member of Oban’s busy crew is Jasmin Manning, who joined the crew after the documentary was filmed.

She recently graduated from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) with a degree in Marine Science with Oceanography and Robotics.

Jasmin Manning has graduated with a First Class Honours. Supplied by Oban RNLI.

Finlo Cottier is a SAMS Professor and a deputy coxswain on the Oban lifeboat.

He said: “SAMS has supported staff and students to be members of the lifeboat crew for more than 20 years. Jasmin is the third volunteer and SAMs student to graduate.”

Oban lifeboat celebrated 50 years of saving lives at sea this year. There are 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.

Watch the Oban story and previous episodes of the show on BBC iPlayer.

