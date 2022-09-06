Sea stars! Oban lifeboat crew to feature in BBC 2 documentary Saving Lives at Sea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Oban volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew will feature in an upcoming BBC 2 documentary.

They are set to star in the seventh series of the popular show Saving Lives at Sea.

It follows the daring lifesaving work of RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

Featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, the primetime documentary series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the crew.

The episode featuring the Oban crew will be broadcast on Thursday at 8pm on BBC 2, and will be available on the iPlayer afterwards.

It will tell the story of how the crew helped an injured walker on a geology course trip to the island of Kerrera in April 2019. Other crews will also feature.

The Press & Journal covered the rescue mission at the time. It involved a group of students from Glasgow University had been climbing, and one fell from a cliff.

Tom Kennedy, is an Oban RNLI mechanic and a crew member who will appear in the upcoming episode.

Pain had to be brought under control

He said: “The young woman had fallen and dislocated her knee and I was soon asked to go ashore as I am qualified to administer advanced pain relief.

“She was sore and scared but once we’d brought her pain under control she cheered up and we were able to get her safely to the lifeboat and then on to meet an ambulance on the mainland.”

Oban lifeboat station operates its all-weather Trent class lifeboat from one of the oldest buildings in the fishing port.

Due to the area’s popularity with tourists, it’s one of the busiest all-weather lifeboat stations in Scotland.

Oban’s first class crew member

An important member of Oban’s busy crew is Jasmin Manning, who joined the crew after the documentary was filmed.

She recently graduated from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) with a degree in Marine Science with Oceanography and Robotics.

Finlo Cottier is a SAMS Professor and a deputy coxswain on the Oban lifeboat.

He said: “SAMS has supported staff and students to be members of the lifeboat crew for more than 20 years. Jasmin is the third volunteer and SAMs student to graduate.”

Oban lifeboat celebrated 50 years of saving lives at sea this year. There are 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.

Watch the Oban story and previous episodes of the show on BBC iPlayer.