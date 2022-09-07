‘They were lovely’: North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire cafe welcomed two Holywood stars to their Newburgh venue yesterday.

Trellis Coffee Shop, which is located in the village’s former Udny Arms Hotel, saw Scottish actor Alan Cumming and Harry Potter actress Myriam Margolyes pop by for some refreshments.

The two were in the area filming in Collieston for Channel 4 show Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, which will air in November and sees them return to their Scottish roots.

‘Liked the look of the place’

Their party had booked a large table for two groups of six people, with the cafe’s baker Mechelle Clark saying: “They had looked in advance for places in the area and liked the look of the place and the food.”

Mr Cumming eat in the cafe, while Mrs Margolyes stayed outside due to her “shielding” from Covid-19.

Both took photos with members of staff, including the cafe’s owner Lorna Younge, while Mr Cumming posed for selfies.

‘They were lovely, very polite’

Mrs Clark said the group had lunch and then brought cakes to take away with them, adding: “They were lovely, very polite and outgoing and they were very complimentary about the cakes and the food.

“The staff were very excited, they’re big fans of both of them and we all watched the first part of the programme, so it was just lovely for them to come in and see the place. It was lovely to see them.”

Mr Cumming and Mrs Margolyes were not the first celebrities to visit the cafe, which opened in October 2021, with TV presenter Timmy Mallett visiting last month.